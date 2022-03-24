Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Lloyd's of London sees major claims this year from Ukraine conflict

03/24/2022 | 03:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Lloyd's of London building is reflected in a window in the City of London financial district

LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London faces major claims this year from the conflict in Ukraine, but this will not create solvency difficulties, the commercial insurance market said on Thursday.

Lloyd's is talking to its market partners to understand their exposure related to the conflict, it said in a statement.

Lloyd's has around 100 member syndicates which underwrite complex risks such as planes, ships and oil rigs.

The aviation insurance market is seen as particularly exposed to the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions by Western governments.

Global leasing companies are staring at an imminent sanctions deadline to repossess more than 400 jets worth almost $10 billion from Russian airlines, as experts warn legal wrangling between airlines, lessors and insurers could last a decade.

Lloyd's said business underwritten in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus currently accounted for less than 1% of the market's total business.

Lloyd's was hit badly by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 but recovered ground last year after raising premium rates and excluding the virus from insurance policies.

It posted a 2021 pre-tax profit of 2.3 billion pounds ($3.04 billion), following a 900 million-pound loss in 2020.

"The market's underwriting discipline will enable sustainable profitability in the years to come, coupled with a balance sheet that can support our ambition to grow profitably," Chief Executive John Neal said.

($1 = 0.7571 pound)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.06% 121.75 Delayed Quote.46.98%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.01% 95.5 Delayed Quote.41.44%
WTI -0.26% 114.563 Delayed Quote.48.90%
