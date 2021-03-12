Lloyds Bank 2020 Annual Report and Accounts

Log in
03/12/2021 | 06:53am EST
LLOYDS BANK PLC ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

LONDON, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, Lloyds Bank plc has submitted today the above document to the National Storage Mechanism.

The document will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

In fulfilment of its obligations under section 6.3.5 of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Lloyds Bank plc hereby releases the unedited full text of its 2020 Annual Report and Accounts.

A copy of the document is also available through the 'Financial downloads' page within the 'Investors' section of the Lloyds Banking Group plc website at www.lloydsbankinggroup.com

-END-

For further information: 
  
Investor Relations 
Douglas Radcliffe+44 (0)20 7356 1571
Group Investor Relations Director 
douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com 
  
Corporate Affairs 
Matt Smith+44 (0)20 7356 3522
Head of Media Relations 
matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com 

