LoRa Alliance® Achieves Goals to Drive Scale of LoRaWAN® for Massive IoT

FREMONT, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today provided an update on recent milestones and industry engagements that position LoRaWAN as the only LPWAN technology able to meet the needs required for scaling massive IoT.

“Without question, 2021 is the year of scale,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “The LoRa Alliance and our members have laid the groundwork – a large member ecosystem that brings industry-leading technical and market expertise to our activities, a strong certification program, global roaming availability, industry-leading end-to-end security, and easy to develop and deploy. Due to these achievements, we are exceeding our targets for mass global scaling.”



Recent goals achieved by the LoRa Alliance include:

“Since our inception, the Committees and Working Groups have been led by the brightest minds in their respective fields, ensuring that the LoRaWAN standard is backed by tremendous engineering and marketing talent in key roles,” said Moore.

Buffard and Kirwan join a strong leadership team driving LoRa Alliance activity, including:

Technical Committee: Chair Alper Yegin, Actility and Vice Chair Olivier Seller, Semtech

Certification Committee: Chair Michael Kirwan

Marketing Committee: Vice Chair Amanda Lowe, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Regional Vice-Chairs: Rémi Lorrain, Semtech, EMEA Xiaobo Yu, Alibaba, Asia Pacific Karthik Ranjan, Semtech, North America





Collaboration is the only way to drive IoT and meet the needs of this massive market opportunity. The LoRa Alliance’s vast ecosystem facilitates collaborations to simplify and accelerate deployments for end-to-end market solutions. Major projects and collaborations are announced daily, some of which include:

About the LoRa Alliance:

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members collaborate closely and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. Deployed by 150 major mobile network operators globally, LoRaWAN connectivity is available in more than 160 countries, with continual expansion. More information: http://lora-alliance.org/

LoRa Alliance® and LoRaWAN® are registered trademarks, used with permission.

