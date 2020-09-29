Loan officers say "restrictive" terms of Fed Main Street program hampered lending

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A sample of U.S. banks say
they expect loan demand from businesses targeted by the Federal
Reserve's Main Street Lending Program to increase in coming
months, but also gave no clear sign that use of the
much-criticized program itself will change.
Rather, respondents to a Fed survey of senior loan officers
noted that loans made under the Fed's Main Street program
accounted for less than 2.5% of the business loans they made.
The lenders cited a variety of constraints around the use of
the program, including Fed-imposed cash flow requirements and
repayment terms that ruled out some potential borrowers, and the
ability to simply make the loans themselves without getting
involved with the central bank.
"Respondents expected (commercial and industrial) loan
inquiries to increase in the next three months," from companies
in the size category eligible for the Fed's Main Street
programs, or with no more than 15,000 employees or $5 billion in
revenue. "However only a modest share of banks expected their
willingness to extend (Main Street) loans to increase over the
same period.
The latest August survey covered 86 banks including 33 with
assets of at least $50 billion.
The Main Street program is a cornerstone of the Fed's
response to the pandemic. But uptake has been weak, a fact Fed
officials have characterized as evidence the credit system is
working without Fed support. Only about $2 billion of a
potential $600 billion in lending has been approved by the Fed
so far
