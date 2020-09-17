Log in
LoanDepot looking to revive IPO plans at up to $15 bln valuation- Bloomberg News

09/17/2020 | 02:17pm EDT

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Mortgage lender LoanDepot is looking to revive its plans for an initial public offering, about five years after scrapping one at the last minute, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-17/loandepot-is-said-to-mull-ipo-at-up-to-15-billion-valuation?sref=2h1zKciy on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company could be worth $12 billion to $15 billion in an IPO, according to the report.

It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

LoanDepot has held discussions with potential underwriters for the IPO that could come as soon as the fourth quarter, the report said, adding that no final decision has been made and plans could change.

U.S. capital markets have recently rebounded from March lows after the COVID-19 crisis forced several firms to postpone their plans to go public earlier this year.

Five years ago, LoanDepot delayed https://in.reuters.com/article/us-loandepot-ipo/loandepot-delays-ipo-on-eve-of-pricing-sources-idUKKCN0T200U20151113 its offering on the eve of its pricing, due to market conditions.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

