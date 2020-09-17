LoanDepot looking to revive IPO plans at up to $15 bln valuation- Bloomberg News

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Mortgage lender LoanDepot is looking to
revive its plans for an initial public offering, about five
years after scrapping one at the last minute, Bloomberg reported
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-17/loandepot-is-said-to-mull-ipo-at-up-to-15-billion-valuation?sref=2h1zKciy
on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The company could be worth $12 billion to $15 billion in an
IPO, according to the report.
It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
LoanDepot has held discussions with potential underwriters
for the IPO that could come as soon as the fourth quarter, the
report said, adding that no final decision has been made and
plans could change.
U.S. capital markets have recently rebounded from March lows
after the COVID-19 crisis forced several firms to postpone their
plans to go public earlier this year.
Five years ago, LoanDepot delayed https://in.reuters.com/article/us-loandepot-ipo/loandepot-delays-ipo-on-eve-of-pricing-sources-idUKKCN0T200U20151113
its offering on the eve of its pricing, due to market
conditions.
(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)