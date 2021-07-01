Loans to students under normal banking terms and the Government Guaranteed Scheme - cumulative data

Period: 15 April 2013 to 31 January 2021

Rupees Banks Students Loans approved - 15 April 2013 to Amount outstanding as at end- January 2021 31 January 2021 Normal banking terms Government Normal banking Government Guaranteed Scheme terms* Guaranteed Scheme 1 The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited 1,609,426,193 22,834,403 826,005,093 4,584,711 2 Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited - 11,889,637 - 1,518,495 The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking 3 Corporation Limited 83,942,307 4,352,200 31,607,286 980,852 4 Bank of Baroda - - - - 5 Habib Bank Limited - - - - 6 SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd 435,850,930 16,640,700 234,245,102 2,099,348 7 Standard Bank (Mauritius) Limited - - - - 8 MauBank Ltd 121,688,700 18,436,897 79,075,722 1,710,658 9 BCP Bank (Mauritius) Ltd 9,995,000 - 5,749,601 - 10 AfrAsia Bank Limited - - - - 11 Bank One Limited 67,814,460 344,000 38,426,663 - 12 SBI (Mauritius) Ltd 19,630,000 400,000 5,566,355 - 13 ABC Banking Corporation Ltd 5,810,350 122,500 5,174,981 - TOTAL 2,354,157,940 75,020,337 1,225,850,803 10,894,065

Date of data: The table has been compiled on the basis of figures reported by the banks as at 31 January 2021. *The figures may include student loans granted under normal banking terms prior to 15 April 2013.

Figures may not add up due to rounding.

Bank of Mauritius

26 February 2021