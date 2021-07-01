|
Loans to students under normal banking terms and the government guaranteed scheme - cumulative data period 15 April 2013 to 31 January 2021
Loans to students under normal banking terms and the Government Guaranteed Scheme - cumulative data
Period: 15 April 2013 to 31 January 2021
Rupees
Banks
Students Loans approved - 15 April 2013 to
Amount outstanding as at end- January 2021
31 January 2021
Normal banking terms
Government
Normal banking
Government
Guaranteed Scheme
terms*
Guaranteed Scheme
1
The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited
1,609,426,193
22,834,403
826,005,093
4,584,711
2
Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited
-
11,889,637
-
1,518,495
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking
3
Corporation Limited
83,942,307
4,352,200
31,607,286
980,852
4
Bank of Baroda
-
-
-
-
5
Habib Bank Limited
-
-
-
-
6
SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd
435,850,930
16,640,700
234,245,102
2,099,348
7
Standard Bank (Mauritius) Limited
-
-
-
-
8
MauBank Ltd
121,688,700
18,436,897
79,075,722
1,710,658
9
BCP Bank (Mauritius) Ltd
9,995,000
-
5,749,601
-
10
AfrAsia Bank Limited
-
-
-
-
11
Bank One Limited
67,814,460
344,000
38,426,663
-
12
SBI (Mauritius) Ltd
19,630,000
400,000
5,566,355
-
13
ABC Banking Corporation Ltd
5,810,350
122,500
5,174,981
-
TOTAL
2,354,157,940
75,020,337
1,225,850,803
10,894,065
Date of data: The table has been compiled on the basis of figures reported by the banks as at 31 January 2021. *The figures may include student loans granted under normal banking terms prior to 15 April 2013.
Figures may not add up due to rounding.
Bank of Mauritius
26 February 2021
