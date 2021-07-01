Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Loans to students under normal banking terms and the government guaranteed scheme - cumulative data period 15 April 2013 to 28 February 2021

07/01/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Loans to students under normal banking terms and the Government Guaranteed Scheme - cumulative data

Period: 15 April 2013 to 28 February 2021

Rupees

Banks

Students Loans approved - 15 April 2013 to

Amount outstanding as at end- February 2021

28 February 2021

Normal banking terms

Government

Normal banking

Government

Guaranteed Scheme

terms*

Guaranteed Scheme

1

The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited

1,622,893,196

22,834,403

820,357,616

4,285,316

2

Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited

-

11,889,637

-

1,108,479

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking

3

Corporation Limited

83,942,307

4,352,200

32,498,698

968,302

4

Bank of Baroda

-

-

-

-

5

Habib Bank Limited

-

-

-

-

6

SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd

435,850,930

16,640,700

235,635,688

1,944,075

7

Standard Bank (Mauritius) Limited

-

-

-

-

8

MauBank Ltd

122,263,700

18,436,897

78,264,513

1,666,411

9

BCP Bank (Mauritius) Ltd

10,985,000

-

6,713,500

-

10

AfrAsia Bank Limited

-

-

-

-

11

Bank One Limited

67,814,460

344,000

37,605,530

-

12

SBI (Mauritius) Ltd

19,630,000

400,000

5,574,204

-

13

ABC Banking Corporation Ltd

6,810,350

122,500

6,130,293

-

TOTAL

2,370,189,943

75,020,337

1,222,780,042

9,972,583

Date of data: The table has been compiled on the basis of figures reported by the banks as at 28 February 2021. *The figures may include student loans granted under normal banking terms prior to 15 April 2013.

Figures may not add up due to rounding.

Bank of Mauritius

25 March 2021

Disclaimer

Bank of Mauritius published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 09:11:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:20aBLACK SEA PROPERTY AS : Notifiable transactions in connection with Private Placement
AQ
05:19aEscrow account balances in equity construction reach nearly 2 trillion rubles
PU
05:19aNORTHERN BEAR  : J Lister Electrical excel as organisation receives new accreditation and qualifications
PU
05:18aNISSAN MOTOR  : to make new electric cars, batteries in Britain
AQ
05:17aCARNARVON PETROLEUM  : Jack-up rig agreed for Buffalo
PU
05:17aCARNARVON PETROLEUM  : Our part in the global energy transition
PU
05:17aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE  : EDF Group wins a 1.5 gw offshore wind project in New Fersey, USA
PU
05:17aLIGO : Proving Einstein Was Right
PU
05:16aNCC  : signs SEK 1.9 billion contract with Bane NOR
AQ
05:16aGUIDEHOUSE INSIGHTS  : Report Finds Automated Vehicle Deployments for Passengers and Goods Delivery Are Expected to Near 14 Million by 2030
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto exchange Binance says sterling withdrawals reactivated after outage
2Dollar hits 15-month high vs yen as U.S. payrolls test looms
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Didi worth $68 billion after U.S. debut
4EXCLUSIVE: Shell plans to exit California joint venture with Exxon Mobil - sources
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Michel Doukeris Assumes CEO Role at Anheuser Busch InBev

HOT NEWS