Loans to students under normal banking terms and the Government Guaranteed Scheme - cumulative data

Period: 15 April 2013 to 28 February 2021

Rupees Banks Students Loans approved - 15 April 2013 to Amount outstanding as at end- February 2021 28 February 2021 Normal banking terms Government Normal banking Government Guaranteed Scheme terms* Guaranteed Scheme 1 The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited 1,622,893,196 22,834,403 820,357,616 4,285,316 2 Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited - 11,889,637 - 1,108,479 The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking 3 Corporation Limited 83,942,307 4,352,200 32,498,698 968,302 4 Bank of Baroda - - - - 5 Habib Bank Limited - - - - 6 SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd 435,850,930 16,640,700 235,635,688 1,944,075 7 Standard Bank (Mauritius) Limited - - - - 8 MauBank Ltd 122,263,700 18,436,897 78,264,513 1,666,411 9 BCP Bank (Mauritius) Ltd 10,985,000 - 6,713,500 - 10 AfrAsia Bank Limited - - - - 11 Bank One Limited 67,814,460 344,000 37,605,530 - 12 SBI (Mauritius) Ltd 19,630,000 400,000 5,574,204 - 13 ABC Banking Corporation Ltd 6,810,350 122,500 6,130,293 - TOTAL 2,370,189,943 75,020,337 1,222,780,042 9,972,583

Date of data: The table has been compiled on the basis of figures reported by the banks as at 28 February 2021. *The figures may include student loans granted under normal banking terms prior to 15 April 2013.

Figures may not add up due to rounding.

Bank of Mauritius

25 March 2021