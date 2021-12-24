Loans to students under normal banking terms and the Government Guaranteed Scheme - cumulative data

Period: 15 April 2013 to 30 November 2021

Rupees Banks Students Loans approved - 15 April 2013 to Amount outstanding as at end- November 2021 30 November 2021 Normal banking terms Government Normal banking Government Guaranteed Scheme terms* Guaranteed Scheme 1 The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited 1,741,281,718 22,834,403 807,250,526 2,468,364 2 Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited - 11,889,637 - 522,179 The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking 3 Corporation Limited 96,072,307 4,352,200 31,029,843 506,840 4 Bank of Baroda - - - - 5 Habib Bank Limited - - - - 6 SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd 497,038,316 16,640,700 241,229,593 739,531 7 Standard Bank (Mauritius) Limited - - - - 8 MauBank Ltd 124,663,700 18,436,897 71,452,409 1,133,246 9 BCP Bank (Mauritius) Ltd 10,985,000 - 3,646,815 - 10 AfrAsia Bank Limited - - - - 11 Bank One Limited 69,114,460 344,000 31,316,661 - 12 SBI (Mauritius) Ltd 19,630,000 400,000 4,495,507 - 13 ABC Banking Corporation Ltd 7,810,350 122,500 4,629,336 - TOTAL 2,566,595,851 75,020,337 1,195,050,691 5,370,160

Date of data: The table has been compiled on the basis of figures reported by the banks as at 30 November 2021. *The figures may include student loans granted under normal banking terms prior to 15 April 2013.

Figures may not add up due to rounding.

Bank of Mauritius

24 December 2021