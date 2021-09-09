Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Loblaw Companies refuses to honour union contract language and recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday for its unionized employees

09/09/2021 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local Unions are calling out Loblaw Companies for refusing to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a paid holiday, and failing to abide by collective agreement language.

In July, the federal government passed legislation to create a federal statutory holiday on September 30 known as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. This holiday, which was one of the 94 recommendations made by the Truth and Reconciliation Committee of Canada, is intended to honour survivors of the Residential School system and their families and communities, and to commemorate the history of how this country has treated Indigenous Peoples.

It seems Loblaw Companies, unable to make the right decision on their own, waited until Doug Ford made the wrong decision – announcing yesterday that Ontario won’t be adding September 30 to its statutory paid holidays either – before simply following his lead.

“These decisions are particularly insulting to generations of Indigenous Peoples and dismissive of the legacy of Residential Schools and cultural genocide in this country,” said Shawn Haggerty, President of UFCW Local 175.

UFCW Local 175 represents tens of thousands of unionized workers at a number of Loblaw Companies Limited banners and locations which have collective agreement language for the automatic recognition of any declared holidays by either the federal or provincial governments as paid holidays.

“The language in the agreements is clear,” said Haggerty. “As a national employer, Loblaw Companies has an opportunity to set a standard and lead. But even with agreed-to contract language, the company still isn’t doing the right thing.”

“We are asking Loblaw Company to rethink this decision; to respect our members’ agreements and stand up and honour the legacy of Residential Schools and allow our members the time to reflect on Truth and Reconciliation in their own way,” said Haggerty.

UFCW Locals 175 & 633 will pursue this violation of its members’ rights under the respective agreements through the grievance and arbitration process.

UFCW Locals 175 & 633 represents more than 70,000 working people across all sectors of the Ontario economy including health care, retail grocery, pharmacy, meat processing, manufacturing, emergency services and more.

For more information contact:

Tim Deelstra, Engagement & Media Relations Strategist
UFCW Locals 175 & 633
226-750-4366 or media@ufcw175.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:16aBOX : Starboard Delivers Open Letter To Box Stockholders
PR
11:16aREGAL BELOIT CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:16aDEADLINE ALERT FOR YMM, BZ, QFIN, AND SRAC : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
11:16aCHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC : Declaration of Interim Dividend
DJ
11:15aPOWER REIT : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:15aARCUS DEVELOPMENT : Announces Private Placement
AQ
11:15aFERRO : Shareholders Approve Acquisition by an Affiliate of Prince
BU
11:15aCortus Shares Are Now Listed in the United States On OTCQB With DTC Eligibility for Electronic Clearing and Settlement
NE
11:14aXBIOTECH : Dr. Benjamin Musher to Chair Phase 1-2 Study Evaluating XBiotech's Natrunix Anti-Cancer Therapy in Pancreatic Cancer
AQ
11:14aLEXARIA BIOSCIENCE : Begins Investigational New Drug (IND) Enabling Program for DehydraTECHCBD for Hypertension
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese gaming and 'metaverse' shares battered by regulatory squeeze
2'Failure is not a crime,' defense says in trial of Theranos founder Hol..
3Euro zone banks rise as ECB slows bond purchases
4LATAM Airlines S A : Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for A..
5SANTANDER : Jefferies withdraws its Sell rating

HOT NEWS