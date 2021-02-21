Local Development for Jobs Project - P155060

The objective of the Local Development for Jobs Project for Burundi is to create income generating opportunities for individuals and businesses and improve access to basic infrastructure in selected regions, targeting vulnerable populations and MSMEs in selected value chains. There are four components to the project, the first component being Investments in local public infrastructure. This component focuses on developing public works/infrastructure...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

