Local Entrepreneur Brings Smartphone Repair Franchise to Holland

12/19/2020 | 08:00am EST
HOLLAND, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix opened on Monday, Dec. 14, in Holland at 6819 Spring Valley Drive. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

uBreakiFix Holland is owned by Craig Parsons. The local entrepreneur owns uBreakiFix locations in Findlay and Perrysburg with plans to open a fourth location in the Toledo area.

“I couldn’t be more proud to bring reliable, high quality technology repair to Holland,” Parsons said. “We realize that a broken device is more than just inconvenient right now. Technology is many people’s connection to school, work, family, and more, and we’re dedicated to providing efficient device repairs with excellent, kind customer service.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 10 million repairs at more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

“At uBreakiFix, we believe our work is defined by helping our community,” Parsons said. “We are prepared to be the support people need to stay connected to their livelihoods. Whether a customer needs their computer fixed for work or school, or needs help backing up photos of their grandchildren, we’re here to help.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Holland and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/holland. uBreakiFix Holland is located at:

uBreakiFix
6819 Spring Valley Drive Holland, Ohio 43528
(567) 777-0220

About uBreakiFix
Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:
Ellie Holt
(229) 869-5305
ellie@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae403827-78ec-45a3-b4b3-274eda7a509f


Primary Logo

uBreakiFix Holland

© GlobeNewswire 2020
