Local Logic : Partners With CoreLogic to Provide Location Intelligence for OneHome.ca

Leading Location Intelligence Provider To Supply Vital Data Sets For CoreLogic’s New Product Offering Set To Launch Later This Year

Local Logic, a location intelligence provider that uses artificial intelligence and digital twin technology to shape smarter developments and more successful cities, and CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced their strategic partnership with CoreLogic’s soon-to-be-launched OneHome.ca. As part of this strategic partnership, CoreLogic will be incorporating Local Logic’s data on schools, points of interest, scores and neighborhood profiles into its upcoming release of OneHome.ca.

The Onehome.ca platform is an AI-powered portal that connects homebuyers, agents and sellers across Canada with comprehensive property data intelligence and accurate property listings.

“Through Local Logic’s ability to leverage billions of data points, we are able to build a digital representation of cities, allowing users to understand more than what’s just there, but how consumers value it,” said Audrey Whittington, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Local Logic. “We are thrilled to partner with CoreLogic to power this newly developed platform and further our mission of providing quantifiable, real-time insights about individual buildings, neighborhoods and cities across North America.”

Local Logic’s unrivaled blend of non-traditional data and AI-powered insights creates a powerful digital twin for neighborhoods and cities, allowing for more precise, optimized decisions about the future.

“Our partnership with Local Logic and its mission to paint a realistic picture of what it’s like to live, work, shop and play at over 250 million addresses across North America through data, presented a great opportunity for us to further enhance our OneHome.ca product offering,” said Scott Little, Executive Leader CoreLogic Real Estate Solutions. “With the upcoming release, and addition of Local Logic’s data sets, we will be able to deliver deeper and more impactful insights to connect homebuyers with their dream home.”

Local Logic’s platform is the single largest location intelligence platform in North America – incorporating more than 30 billion data points and 200 million properties across the United States and Canada. Through its proprietary Location Scores, Local Logic can quantify the inscrutable, ever-changing dynamics of consumer and renter demand, presenting developers, investors and other real estate professionals with a clear path to success for any kind of property, anywhere.

About Local Logic

Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world for consumers, investors, developers and governments – delivering unrivaled clarity and actionable insights capable of creating more sustainable, equitable cities. With more than 30 billion unique data points – the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada – the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses.

The platform partners with companies in commercial real estate, travel and media, helping to guide individual projects and overall strategy for major developers and investors such as Dev McGill, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Sonder and others. Local Logic is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. Learn more at locallogic.co.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic is a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The company’s combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

