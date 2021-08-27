Log in
Local Tennis Star Signs With iTUSA Tennis Academy

08/27/2021 | 02:37pm EDT
Kylie Mckenzie to launch her professional career at elite Glendale training center

A well-known Phoenix tennis athlete, Kylie Mckenzie, has signed with the Glendale-based iTUSA Tennis Academy to launch her professional career.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210827005387/en/

A well-known Phoenix tennis athlete, Kylie Mckenzie, has signed with Glendale, Ariz.-based iTUSA Tennis Academy to launch her professional career. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 22-year-old Mckenzie has had a successful career since beginning playing at age 8. She won the juniors competition at the National Hard Court U-16 Title and was a quarter finalist at the U.S. Open Juniors. She also has wins against Australian Open Champion, Sofia Kenin, NCAA singles champion Jamie Loeb and others.

“I first started training with iTUSA when I was 8-years-old and then went on to train with the U.S. Tennis Association throughout my junior career,” she said. “I am blessed to be reunited with iTUSA again and I couldn’t think of a better team to help me launch my pro career.”

Notably, iTUSA coached and managed Meghann Shaughnessy, Arizona’s best known pro tennis athlete for more than 20 years. Shaughnessy was ranked No. 11 in the world in Singles and won six WTA Tour Titles. She was also ranked No. 4 in the world in Doubles and won 17 WTA Doubles Titles including the World Champion Title in Los Angeles. Shaughnessy was coached and managed by iTUSA founder Rafael Font de Mora for most of her career.

Now, the focus is on Mckenzie. “Kylie has the same commitment, determination and potential that Meghann had and we are confident we will help her reach the highest levels of professional tennis,” said Font de Mora, iTUSA’s Director.

Adds Mckenzie: “The iTUSA training system is very unique and personalized and has already produced a number of amazing results at the pro level. Therefore, this instills great confidence in me as I know that this is the best available option to use in order to take my game to the highest level of professional tennis.”

You can learn more about Mckenzie at her Instgram @kylieemck and Font de Mora @rafael_fontdemora.

About iTUSA

iTUSA serves the tennis industry with online instructional and coaching tools to serve players, parents and coaches around the world. iTUSA Tennis Academy is located in Glendale, Ariz. www.itusatennis.com


© Business Wire 2021
