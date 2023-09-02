'Local government has to enforce the laws' -Ramaphosa

STORY: The fire has highlighted a housing crisis in a city that is one of the world's most unequal and where poverty and unemployment are widespread.

"Local government has to enforce the laws," Ramaphosa said at a governing African National Congress party event. The apartment block is owned by municipal authorities, but officials said it was "invaded and hijacked" by unknown groups.