(Reuters) - A local official in Belgorod died when some ammunition detonated, while six people were injured in Ukrainian shelling of the southern Russian region, Belgorod's governor said on Sunday.

Igor Nechiporenko, deputy head of Korochansky district administration in Belgorod, was killed as a result of ammunition detonating, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

"I offer my most sincere and deepest condolences to the family and loved ones," Gladkov said.

He also said that six civilians received shrapnel injuries during Ukraine's shelling of the town of Shebekino and were taken to hospital.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war, which Moscow launched against its smaller neighbour in 2022.

Belgorod region is adjacent to Ukraine's Kharkiv region, where Russian forces launched a new offensive in May. Kyiv has said it is attacking only military targets in Russia supporting the Russian offensive.

The Russian defence ministry said on Sunday that its air defence systems destroyed three Ukraine-launched drones early on Sunday over the territory of the Belgorod region.

