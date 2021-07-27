LocalTrade Exchange Shares Latest Strategic Plan, Bridging The Gap Between DEX and CEX

MIAMI, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New management of LocalTrade LLC (https://localtrade.cc) has recently released a brand new development plan to make the exchange platform a key player in the international crypto market.

LocalTrade is a widely recognized platform for trading cryptocurrencies, either like for like or for fiat currencies (like GBP, EUR, or USD). Its prime distinguishing feature is a novel security solution for data storage which makes it impossible to access exchange funds. A trustworthy auditing firm was invited to perform an extensive source code audit and ensure security of LocalTrade's data storage.

The roadmap is ambitious as the new LocalTrade LLC aims to get into the top 30 exchanges on the CMC rankings in 2022, turning it into an exciting destination for crypto traders around the world. Users will benefit from a combination of advanced technology and compliance, as well as autonomy and flexibility guaranteed by the DEX (decentralized exchange) launch planned for 2021.

The company also gives cool gifts for new users to increase activity on the exchange. You can win a new Tesla Model 3 on LocalTrade, more than 1 ETH, and each new user will receive $ 10 to his account immediately after registration.

Despite being a new word in the crypto industry, the sphere of decentralized finances has some issues, making it less attractive for retail investors. High technical barriers and extra-large gas fees prevent wide publicity from entering the profitable DeFi scene.

LocalTrade's CEX development is aimed to expand the DeFi ecosystem and bring new exciting products that provide simple access to high-yield financial tools in DeFi for everyone, from crypto enthusiasts to inexperienced newcomers — LocalTrade DeFi Yield Marketplace and Launchpad.

These products are created to break entry barriers and simplify investments in decentralized finance. Anyone with a banking card and as little as $10 would be able to access DeFi projects via the Marketplace — a DeFi yield aggregator with different risk-based strategies including tokenized shares, liquidity pools and token sales.

As a part of LocalTrade plan, the company also launches educational programs through LocalTrade University (providing learning materials in the crypto field for beginners and pros) and developing community-oriented projects in emerging markets.

With its visionary ambition, LocalTrade paves the way with a refreshingly exciting approach to digital finance, combining opportunities from DeFi and CeFi within a single platform. LocalTrade gives the world an insider's preview on the unfolding future of finance and has already started the decentralized revolution: its native cryptocurrency token will be distributed via the company's DeFi Platform and will provide utility for DEX users and Marketplace investors, enhancing yield across all earning strategies.

For more information on LocalTrade, the company's whitepaper and detailed development plans, visit the LocalTrade website: https://localtrade.cc/

