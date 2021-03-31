Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LocatorX Appoints Max Gainer to Advisory Board

03/31/2021 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LocatorX, an innovative tracking technology provider, today announced Max Gainer has been appointed to its advisory board. Gainer will join the board to advise LocatorX as it continues to expand its market reach and innovation.

"We are pleased to welcome Max Gainer to the LocatorX advisory board as we work to bring our transformational tracking, engagement and anti-counterfeiting technology to new industries," said Scott Fletcher, CEO and President, LocatorX. "His knowledge and expertise will provide us with invaluable information and assistance as we look to grow our network, perfect our product and explore new uses for our technology.”

As a private investor Gainer currently serves as President of a variety of closely held entities. He also serves as a Vice President for Gainer Brothers Inc., engaging in numerous activities including derivative-based insurance, public market securities, commercial real estate, timberlands and agriculture.

“I am honored to join this esteemed group of professionals assisting LocatorX in the important work they are doing with location tracking and anti-counterfeiting technology,” said Gainer. “This technology will provide businesses, consumers and governments with new operational tools and peace of mind as they navigate evolving business practices and the uncertain environment created by the pandemic.”

Gainer began his professional career in 1984 with Barnett Banks, Inc. and its affiliates and for a brief period, First Chicago, focusing on commercial real estate, corporate lending, commercial real estate mortgage securitization, business development, management, planning and credit extension.

Gainer was also a Founding Director and former Vice Chairman of Cygnet Financial Corporation and Cygnet Private Bank, a de-novo banking institution, which sold to Florida Bank Group in 2007.

Gainer holds a bachelor’s degree in financial management from Clemson University and volunteers with local youth sports, as well as various religious, educational and charitable organizations in his free time.

About LocatorX
LocatorX provides accurate, flexible and inexpensive tracking technology for a company’s assets, across a variety of industries. Founded with technology discovered at the University of Oxford, LocatorX has patented new techniques such as a cutting-edge, solid-state, location tracking, one-to-one consumer interactions, and counterfeit detection.

For more information, visit www.locatorx.com.

Media Contact:

Michelle Gullia
LocatorX
michelle.gullia@locatorx.com
678.595.3652

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c6047cf-6433-41cc-8f68-ec99ca81ca12


Primary Logo

Max Gainer

LocatorX appoints Max Gainer to advisory board

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:21pCrossroads Connections Video Chat Program Links Long-Term Care Patients with Loved Ones
BU
02:20pBANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S A  : Proposals of motion for the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting 2021
PU
02:20pCUB ENERGY  : Reports Year-End Reserves for 2020
PU
02:20pMICROSOFT  : Tune in for Jenny Lay-Flurrie and Jacky Wright discussion of mentorship, sponsorship and allyship
PU
02:20pRealKey Adds Industry Thought Leader Rob Reid to Executive Team
NE
02:19pGENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:19pNEONODE INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:19pZONED PROPERTIES  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:19pAB AMBER GRID  : announces audited consolidated and separate financial statements for 2020, the consolidated annual report and the draft profit allocation
AQ
02:19pMEDIGUS : Gix Internet Announced that its Board of Directors Resolved to Identify New Opportunities and Activities for a Merger
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Archegos losses tallied up, industry regulatory scrutiny grows
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Deliveroo dives 30% as London debut of the decade turns torrid
4TESLA, INC. : Volkswagen admits marketing prank, pulls fake release on name change
5Suez Canal works to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ