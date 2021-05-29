Lock and Reload at Intertops Poker This Weekend

If you are looking for the best online poker and casino bonuses, then you are very much in the right place

If you are looking to enjoy some serious poker action, or play a few spins on the most popular slots in the market right now, then Intertops Poker is the place to be this weekend with a hugely generous reload bonus available from today.

Intertops will match any deposit by 100% up to $200 until Sunday. To unlock the Reload Bonus, players simply have to make a minimum deposit of $25 and use the code RE0521. The bonus is paid in $5 increments as soon as the frequent player points requirement has been met.

Once you have boosted your bank roll, you will have plenty of options when it comes to spending it with a range of poker tournaments taking place over the weekend.

The highlight is the Intertops Poker Sunday Sundowner Special which comes with a $10k guaranteed prize pot to play for. This replaces the standard Sunday Sundowner tournament but with a much bigger prize to play for, we don’t think you will mind!

Full tournament details are as follows:

The Sunday Sundowner $10,000 GTD

Texas Hold’em NL, re-entry

Sundays - until further notice

Starting time: 4:15pm Eastern

Buy-in: $100+$10

10k starting stack, 15 min blind level

If you want to mix poker play with a few spins on popular slots from the likes of Betsoft, then Intertops has another promotion for you to take advantage of this weekend – Deposit Spins Special. The premise is simple – the more you deposit, the more free spins you unlock.

Free spins are played on The Hive and Mystic Hive and the offer is available from today until Monday. Here is a breakdown of the bonus:

Deposit $25 and receive 40 free spins on The Hive with the code BEE40

Deposit $50 and receive 70 free spins on Mystic Hive with the code WASP70

You can claim both offers but each bonus can only be claimed once. Free spins will be awarded 24-48 hours after making your deposit or you can contact customer support (casinohost@intertops.ag) and they will add them immediately.

ENDS

Editor’s notes:

About Intertops Poker:

Intertops Poker is one of the most established online poker operators, and has been live for more than two decades. Its poker games and tables can be accessed via Instant Play, or by downloading its desktop client. The site has recently undergone a major redesign, and is fully optimised for mobile.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210529005012/en/