News: Latest News
Locked-down Shanghai to start gradually reopening malls, other businesses

05/14/2022 | 11:52pm EDT
COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The Chinese financial and manufacturing hub of Shanghai will gradually begin reopening businesses such as shopping malls and hair salons from Monday after weeks in a strict COVID-19 lockdown, the city's vice mayor told a media briefing on Sunday.

Shanghai, which has been locked-down for more than six weeks, is in the midst of a recent tightening in some areas that it hopes marks a final push in its battle with the virus.

Shopping malls, department stores, and supermarkets will begin resuming in-store operations and allow customers to shop in "an orderly way", while hair salons and vegetable markets will reopen with limited capacity, Vice Mayor Chen Tong said, but gave no specifics on the pace or extent of such reopenings.

During Shanghai's lockdown, residents have been mainly limited to purchasing necessities, with normal shopping on online platforms largely suspended.

Shanghai will also soon announce a third "white list", of more than 820 companies engaged in import and export, that can resume operations, a city official said.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Albee Zhang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell & Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2022
