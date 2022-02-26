Locked-out Texas refinery workers OK return-to-work pact

BEAUMONT, Texas, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Union workers approved
on Saturday a return-to-work agreement that clears the way for
Exxon Mobil Corp to end a 10-month lockout at a
southeast Texas refinery, a union official said.
The agreement sets the terms for about 600 members of United
Steelworkers union (USW) Local 13-243 who Exxon locked out of
the Beaumont, Texas, refinery on May 1, 2021, to return to their
jobs as early as March 7, said USW international representative
Bryan Gross, following the vote.
"It's been a long fight," Gross said. "It's finally coming
to an end. It's not where we wanted it to be, but we'll continue
fighting for our membership and we'll move forward."
An Exxon spokesperson was not immediately available for
comment on Saturday afternoon.
The workers ratified on Feb. 21 a six-year contract, ceding
to the company a key demand for control of all job assignments
in the 369,024 barrel-per-day refinery and adjoining Mobil 1
lubrication oil plant.
Exxon began the lockout to avoid a threatened strike after
three months of negotiations failed to yield a agreement.
Exxon had previously said it would end the lockout after a
contract was ratified or the union was removed from the
refinery.
The local's future will remain up in the air until the U.S.
National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) counts the ballots from a
vote concluded in December to remove Local 13-243 from the
refinery. The voted was called for by 30% of the union’s
membership.
The NLRB impounded the ballots until it completes an
investigation into the USW’s charges that Exxon began the
lockout to force the union’s removal.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler)