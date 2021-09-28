Lockehouse Retail Group : Kicks Off Southern California Expansion, Hires Retail Industry Veteran Mike Hieshima

Lockehouse Retail Group, a premier full-service commercial real estate firm, today announced its expansion into Southern California – the first investment of a groundbreaking, multi-year strategic growth campaign across the western United States. Lockehouse also announced the hiring of industry veteran Mike Hieshima, and his team of Natalie Wagner, Justin Romain, Nick Guionnet, and Theri Ramirez.

“Today we’ve not only vastly increased our geographic reach, but we’ve also added some incredible, industry-leading talent to our already deep bench of experienced professionals,” Lockehouse President Steve Cutter said. “Mike is an outstanding leader, a critical thinker, and has a long history of building deep and lasting client relationships. We’re thrilled that Mike and the team are joining Lockehouse.”

Hieshima has more than 33 years of commercial real estate experience, the last five years as Managing Partner for the Southern California office of a retail focused brokerage firm. He has multifaceted expertise in retail real estate both locally and nationally with a focus on strategic expansion of retailers and landlord representation in development, acquisition and disposition.

“I’m incredibly grateful for my past employers and all the great people I’ve worked with. Today, I’m focused on this new opportunity with Steve and the Lockehouse team,” said Hieshima, Executive Director, Southern California. “We’re starting in Southern California from a position of strength and see a huge opportunity to provide a full suite of streamlined retail services to both investor and merchant clients in Southern California.”

Wagner has specialized in the leasing, sales, and marketing of commercial properties since 2010. Her expertise is in the downtown Santa Barbara marketplace, and she has been active in the Tri-Counties for several years.

Romain began in commercial real estate in Southern California in 2013. He has managed over one-million square feet of retail space for some of the largest landlords in the region.

Guionnet brings expertise in prospecting, insistent marketing, and market analytics. Early in his career, Guionnet positioned himself with a team of leading investors in the Santa Barbara area and works with both tenants and landlords.

Ramirez was born and raised in Southern California and has over 30 years of operations, managerial and administrative support experience in a broad range of industries, with the last 15 in retail commercial real estate.

About Lockehouse Retail Group

Lockehouse Retail Group is a premier full-service commercial real estate firm, specializing in retail. It is our mission to deliver exceptional value and service to our clients, investors, and community. Our team of expert professionals provide unmatched real estate solutions across landlord representation, investment sales, property management, development services, and restaurant/retail consultation. To learn more about Lockehouse Retail Group, visit us at www.lockehouse.com and follow us at @lockehouserg on Instagram and Facebook.

