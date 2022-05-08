Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Lockheed Martin looks to nearly double Javelin missile production -CBS News

05/08/2022 | 11:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Biden tours a Lockheed Martin weapons factory in Troy, Alabama

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp plans to nearly double production of Javelin missiles, the antitank weapon that has helped Ukraine fight Russia's invasion, Chief Executive Officer James Taiclet said in an interview on Sunday.

The aim is to boost output to 4,000 per year from 2,100 per year currently, Taiclet said in an interview with CBS News. The increase will take as long as a couple of years, he said.

U.S. President Joe Biden last week visited a Lockheed facility in Alabama that manufactures the weapons, which are made jointly by Lockheed and Raytheon Technologies, in an effort to press Congress to approve his proposed $33 billion assistance package for Ukraine.

The United States has rushed $3.4 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, including Javelins as well as howitzers, anti-aircraft Stinger systems, ammunition and body armor.

"We can start turning up the heat now and ramping up production immediately," Taiclet said, noting the firm is anticipating increased demand for "superior systems in large enough numbers".

"We're planning for the long run and not just in the Javelin," he said, noting he expects to see increased demand beyond the Ukraine war due to threats from Russia and China.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:57pGermany's conservatives on track to win election in northern state
RE
12:57pGermany's conservatives on track to win election in northern state
RE
12:50pSaudi king to stay at hospital to rest for some time per doc…
RE
12:50pSaudi king underwent colonoscopy (not conducted colon…
RE
12:41pU.S. Senate to vote Wednesday on abortion rights bill, Schumer says
RE
12:40pG7 leaders pledge further economic isolation of Russia
RE
12:12pG7 leaders pledge further economic isolation of Russia
RE
12:11pU.s. imposes new visa restrictions on 2,600 russian and bela…
RE
12:11pU.s. nuclear regulatory commission will suspend general lice…
RE
12:11pU.s. sanctions weapons company promtekhnologiya and seven sh…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global scramble for metals thrusts Africa into mining spotlight
2Capco Says Co And Shaftesbury Confirm They Are In Advanced Discussions ..
3U.S. sanctions Russia's Gazprombank executives, Biden meets with G7
4Chile constitutional assembly does not okay expanded state mining right..
5U.S. IMPOSES SANCTIONS AGAINST THREE HIGHLY WATCHED RUSSIAN…

HOT NEWS