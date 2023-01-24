Lockheed Martin profit outlook disappoints as supply, labour squeeze persists

The defense contractor said it expected a profit of $26.60 to $26.90 per share in 2023. The average analysts' estimate has been $26.96, according to Refinitiv.

Supply chain snags brought on by the pandemic have squeezed margins at defense suppliers, though those constraints are now easing even as the companies continue to grapple with labor shortages.

Analysts have warned that defense spending could slow in 2023 after it reached peak levels as the United States and its allies bulked up budgets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

The election of Kevin McCarthy as the U.S. House speaker and his promise to curb spending has also raised concerns about the near-term outlook for defense companies such as Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies Corp and Northrop Grumman Corp, which derive much of their revenues from the U.S. government.

Lockheed forecast 2023 revenue between $65 billion and $66 billion, compared with market estimates of $65.74 billion.

Net sales at the aeronautics unit - Lockheed Martin's largest, which makes the F-35 - jumped 7% to $7.64 billion in the fourth quarter, but the segment's operating margin shrank to 10.7% from 11.5% a year earlier.

Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed Martin posted adjusted net income of $7.79 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' estimate of $7.39 per share.

It reported fourth-quarter net sales of $18.99 billion, above expectations of $18.27 billion.

