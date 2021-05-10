Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Lockheed Martin removes contractors from Iraq base over security fears

05/10/2021 | 04:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BAGHDAD, May 10 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp is removing contractors working on the maintenance of F-16 fighter jets at an Iraqi military base because of security concerns, the company told Reuters on Monday.

Balad air base, which is north of Baghdad, has been the target of frequent rocket attacks that U.S. officials believe are carried out by Iranian-backed militia.

"In coordination with the U.S. government and with employee safety as our top priority, Lockheed Martin is relocating our Iraq-based F-16 team," the company said.

A person familiar with the matter said Lockheed was establishing a remote team that would provide virtual support to the Iraqi Air Force.

The person said many contractors working at the base had been operating remotely for much of 2020 and that a handful of U.S. citizens were among those contractors relocating.

It was not immediately clear how many contractors had been working on the base or where they would be repositioned to, but their removal highlights concerns about threats posed to American contractors and service members.

Three rockets hit the base earlier this month and the removal comes after recent rocket attacks have come close to hitting areas of the base where Lockheed operates.

The United States has frequently called on the Iraqi government to do more to deal with the rocket attacks. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad, Idrees Ali in Washington and Ghazwan Hassan in Tikrit Additional reporting by Mike Stone in Washington and John Davison in Baghdad Editing by Estelle Shirbon and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:31pCommunications Services Down On Rotation Out Of Growth Sectors - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04:26pWall Street closes lower as inflation fears prompt tech sell-off
RE
04:25pU.s. has not received any requests to waive jones act shipping requirement in response to shutdown of colonial oil products pipeline -homeland security
RE
04:25pHealth Care Climbs On Rotation Into Value -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:24pLockheed Martin removes contractors from Iraq base over security fears
RE
04:24pRoblox reveals bookings jump in first post-debut report
RE
04:21pOccidental Petroleum's loss narrows as crude prices rebound
RE
04:16pMall landlord Simon Property reports 8.4% fall in revenue
RE
04:13pChipotle raises average hourly wage, looks to hire 20,000 workers
RE
04:08pMarket at odds with Fed as inflation expectations hit 10-year highs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY ON WALL STREET: Bad news is good news
2SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : index hits record high again, USD languishes
5TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Oracle, Facebook, Berkeley, Acushnet, Ocugen, London Stock Exchange, Flutt..

HOT NEWS