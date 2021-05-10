Lockheed Martin removes contractors from Iraq base over security fears

BAGHDAD, May 10 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp is
removing contractors working on the maintenance of F-16 fighter
jets at an Iraqi military base because of security concerns, the
company told Reuters on Monday.
Balad air base, which is north of Baghdad, has been the
target of frequent rocket attacks that U.S. officials believe
are carried out by Iranian-backed militia.
"In coordination with the U.S. government and with employee
safety as our top priority, Lockheed Martin is relocating our
Iraq-based F-16 team," the company said.
A person familiar with the matter said Lockheed was
establishing a remote team that would provide virtual support to
the Iraqi Air Force.
The person said many contractors working at the base had
been operating remotely for much of 2020 and that a handful of
U.S. citizens were among those contractors relocating.
It was not immediately clear how many contractors had been
working on the base or where they would be repositioned to, but
their removal highlights concerns about threats posed to
American contractors and service members.
Three rockets hit the base earlier this month and the
removal comes after recent rocket attacks have come close to
hitting areas of the base where Lockheed operates.
The United States has frequently called on the Iraqi
government to do more to deal with the rocket attacks.
