Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Lockheed-Raytheon JV wins $309 million Javelin missile contract from U.S. army

05/17/2022 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian service members hold a Javelin missile system at a position on the front line in the north Kyiv region

(This May 16 story corrects headline and paragraph 1 to clarify contract was awarded to the JV, not Lockheed.)

(Reuters) - A joint venture between Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp has been awarded two contracts worth $309 million by the U.S. army for its Javelin missiles, the antitank weapon that has helped Ukraine fight Russia's invasion, Lockheed said on Monday.

The Javelin missiles are made jointly by Lockheed and Raytheon's missile unit.

Demand for Javelin missiles remains high as the war in Ukraine worsens, where they were used to stop Russian tanks from advancing on the capital, to an artillery battle in Ukraine's east.

So far, the United States has sent more then 5,500 Javelin systems to Ukraine.

The defense contractor added that the contracts include more than 1,300 Javelin missiles funded from the recent Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act and orders for several international customers including Norway, Albania, Latvia and Thailand.

Lockheed also said that it is working to increase its missile production rate beyond the current 2,100 per year.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:26pOil falls 2% on hopes for Venezuela supply
RE
03:24pAnalysis-Aircraft leasing faces shake-up as risks cloud recovery
RE
03:24pUs crude futures settle above brent futures for first time since…
RE
03:24pQUOTES : Powell says Fed won't hesitate to move past neutral
RE
03:19pExclusive-ECB's Lagarde gives national central bank chiefs louder voice on policy
RE
03:18pLIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs extend recovery from recent slide
RE
03:18pTen percent of workers at Indian-owned Mozambique coal mine are on strike
RE
03:12pMcConnell urges Biden administration to ensure sustained aid to Ukraine
RE
03:04pAlberta premier says Canada could boost oil export to U.S., calls for major new pipeline
RE
03:03pCalifornia church shooter was licensed armed security guard
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PROSUS : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2Analysis-Why Twitter has ignored Elon Musk's 'trolling'
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, CarMax, Gilead, J.B. Hunt, Vodafone...
4Companies sell their businesses in Russia
5Third Point's Loeb turns back on Disney, cools on Amazon in first quart..

HOT NEWS