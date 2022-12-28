Lockheed's Sikorsky seeks review of Black Hawk replacement contract

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp's
Sikorsky unit on Wednesday sought a review of the U.S. Army's
decision to award a contract for its next-generation helicopter
to Textron Inc's Bell unit.
The company, which filed its protest with the U.S.
Government Accountability Office (GAO), said it had partner
Boeing Co's support.
Earlier this month, the Army ended a years-long competition
aimed at finding a replacement for the Black Hawk utility
helicopter after it assigned the contract to Textron's unit.
The contract is potentially worth around $70 billion -
over decades - depending on how many are ordered, according to
the
Army
, which is looking to retire more than 2,000 medium-class
UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopters built by Sikorsky since the
1970s.
The filing of a protest by Lockheed and Boeing triggers
a formal legal review from the GAO and requires a decision
within 100 days, the agency said.
The Army acknowledges Sikorsky's decision to file for
protest and will comply with GAO's requirements, said a
spokesperson for U.S. Army Program Executive Office - Aviation.
The Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)