Lockheed wins $2.3 billion contract to build Black Hawk helicopters

06/27/2022 | 05:18pm EDT
U.S. President Biden visits Poland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin won a $2.3 billion contract to build at least 120 H-60M Black Hawks as the U.S. military continues its search for a next-generation of helicopter.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
