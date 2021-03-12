Loews Corp to sell 47% stake in packaging subsidiary to Singapore's GIC

March 12 (Reuters) - Loews Corp said on Friday it
would sell 47% stake in subsidiary Altium Packaging to
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC in a deal valuing the
packaging solutions provider at $2 billion.
Loews, which owns companies in the insurance, energy,
hospitality and packaging industries, expects to receive about
$410 million in cash as part of the deal, resulting in about
pre-tax gain of $490 million.
Atlanta, Georgia-based Altium Packaging serves a diverse
network of market segments, and its recycled resin business is a
top supplier of recycled high-density polyethylene in North
America.
Having Loews and GIC as partners will help pursue growth
strategy and seek accretive acquisitions that add further scale
and end-market diversification, according to Sean Fallmann,
Altium's chief executive officer.
The transaction is expected to close in the next 30 days.
