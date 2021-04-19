Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Loft Labs : Open-Sources Virtual Cluster Technology for Kubernetes

04/19/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Loft’s vcluster first working virtualization technology for Kubernetes

Loft Labs, which makes Kubernetes easily accessible to developers, today announced that vcluster, a first-of-its-kind virtual cluster technology for Kubernetes, is now freely available on GitHub and on www.vcluster.com.

Rather than creating heavyweight, resource-hungry, isolated clusters over and over again, companies can now launch lightweight, fast vclusters that are backed by a single Kubernetes cluster, which consolidates workloads, allows for resource sharing, and ultimately saves a lot of infrastructure cost.

“vcluster is the first actually working virtualization technology for Kubernetes,” said Fabian Kramm, CTO of Loft Labs. “There are other similar solutions being developed, however, vcluster is the only one that is already being used in production by a variety of companies. We have decided to open-source it because the demand for a standalone vcluster technology is huge and there needs to be an open-source and freely available solution.”

With Loft, any Kubernetes cluster becomes a self-service platform where engineers can create namespaces and virtual clusters whenever they need them. At the same time, Loft's sleep mode and cluster sharing technologies help eliminate idle workloads and save cloud computing costs.

“There is a large demand for Kubernetes virtualization. Apple noted that in their keynote at KubeCon Europe last year,” said Lukas Gentele, CEO of Loft. “Launching our vcluster technology under the permissive Apache-2.0 license will enable anyone to explore virtual clusters and even contribute to it. Currently, there are over 90 companies, including three Fortune 500 enterprises, that have started utilizing our vcluster technology.”

“Virtual clusters for Kubernetes is a game changer that is the equivalent of virtual machine technology in the 1990s that swept in the era of cloud computing,” said Abby Kearns, CTO at Puppet Labs. “The team at Loft Labs has created a well-architected technology and I see the potential of vclusters to improve developer experience with Kubernetes, something that I have been passionate about for years in my previous role as CEO at Cloud Foundry Foundation.”

Loft is used by platform teams in enterprises to create internal Kubernetes platforms for developing cloud-native software, executing continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, or running artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) experiments. It is also valuable in production use cases, where IT teams use Loft’s virtual clusters to surpass the scalability limits of regular Kubernetes clusters and where companies need to provision full-blown demo environments or securely-isolated instances of their managed software products.

About Loft Labs

The company was founded in 2019 to create open-source developer tooling and virtual cluster technology for Kubernetes, enabling users to gain secure but unimpeded access to cloud resources and to make the switch to truly cloud-native engineering practices.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:19pNUROSOFT  : 2020 Annual Financial Report (en)
PU
12:19pINTERPARFUMS  : Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting of April 23, 2021
PU
12:19pCENIC  : Recognizes California and Israeli Teams for Remote Collaboration on Underwater Archeological Dig
BU
12:19pCERNER  : Britain's Kantar clinches deal to buy Vista-backed Numerator
RE
12:18pBrian Morrissey, Former Principal Deputy General Counsel for the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Rejoins Sidley in D.C.
BU
12:18pCORRECTION -- Yellow Corporation Bringing New Jobs to Irving, Texas & America
GL
12:18pNew Report Sheds Light on Students' Mental Health during Pandemic
BU
12:17pADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA PIPELINE : Emerging Therapies and Key pharma players involved by DelveInsight | Bayer, Mirati Therapeutics and Others.
AQ
12:17pCAR T-CELL THERAPY FOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA PIPELINE : Emerging Therapies and Key pharma players involved by DelveInsight | Autolus, PersonGen Biotherapeutics, Pepromene Bio, Inc. and Others.
AQ
12:17pPHARMANUTRA S P A  : 19/04/2021 - pharmanutra s.p.a. launches its new sideral® med
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase Chief Executive Armstrong sold $291.8 million in shares on opening day
2EXCLUSIVE: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources
3THE 'METAVERSE' BET: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate
4What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar slumps to 6-week low, Bitcoin steadies after weekend drop

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ