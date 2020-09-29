Log in
LogicMonitor Extends International Partner Network to Bring Cloud-Based Monitoring and Observability Capabilities to New Markets

09/29/2020 | 05:01am EDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor, the leading cloud-based IT infrastructure monitoring and observability platform for enterprises and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced five new additions to its LogicMonitor Partner Network. Earlier this year, the program’s reach expanded to include new partners in Spain, Malaysia and Scandinavia. The latest additions to the program are based in European and Asia-Pacific markets and include:

LogicMonitor’s newest partners join an exclusive group of systems and technology integrators, MSPs and resellers who are delivering significant value within the booming $47 billion market for IT infrastructure products for the cloud. Members of the LogicMonitor Partner Network are committed to extending the reach of the LogicMonitor platform to provide their own customers with robust AIOps functionality and a comprehensive view of their entire hybrid IT stack; capabilities more important than ever, given the prevalence of remote workforces today.

Cello Communications can attest to the value of LogicMonitor’s platform first-hand as a long-time customer who is now a LogicMonitor strategic partner. “At Cello, we provide our customers with a full suite of networking and security services, including LogicMonitor as our trusted monitoring system for our MSP business. That’s been our approach for several years now,” said Jonathan Holt, Director of Product and Strategy at Cello. “Our customers value LogicMonitor’s ability to provide actionable data in real-time, as well as its customizable dashboards and reporting features. We believe LogicMonitor’s platform provides tremendous value as a comprehensive monitoring service, and today we are extremely excited to become an official LogicMonitor channel partner in New Zealand.”

“Today’s circumstances are causing companies to prioritize and accelerate digital transformation initiatives, so the demand for holistic hybrid infrastructure performance monitoring and observability solutions is greater than ever,” said Sanjay Gupta, Global Vice President, Channels and Alliances at LogicMonitor. “Each company within our Partner Network, helps us expand into additional global markets and bring our value and capabilities to businesses around the world to keep them up and running during these difficult times.”

With LogicMonitor, partners are able to expand their company’s offerings and profit margins by helping their customers gain visibility into all components of their hybrid IT infrastructure. Partners also benefit from sales and marketing collaboration, training and certification programs, dedicated partner managers, competitive portfolio differentiation, accelerated onboarding, automated deal registration and more.

For more information about the LogicMonitor Partner Network, or to learn more about becoming a LogicMonitor partner, please visit www.logicmonitor.com/partners.

About LogicMonitor®
Monitoring unlocks new pathways to growth. At LogicMonitor®, we expand what’s possible for businesses by advancing the technology behind them. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors infrastructures, empowering companies to focus less on problem-solving and more on evolution. We help customers turn on a complete view in minutes, turn the dial from optimization to innovation and turn the corner from sight to vision. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com.

LogicMonitor Contact:

Anna Lindsey
LogicMonitor
Tel: (805) 323-3901
Email: anna.lindsey@logicmonitor.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
