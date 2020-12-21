Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Logicalis : Group appoints Michael Chanter as Chief Operating Officer

12/21/2020 | 10:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis Group, a leading international IT solutions and managed service provider today announced that Michael Chanter will transition from his current role as CEO of Thomas Duryea Logicalis in Australia, to Chief Operating Officer of Logicalis Group.

Chanter joined Logicalis seven years ago and spent the past four years in the pivotal roles of COO and CEO in Australia. He is a member of the global Logicalis executive board, which is responsible for the strategic direction of the $1.7B business. Chanter has 25 years' experience in delivering digital strategy and solutions in a variety of industries as well as building and maturing profitable professional services and managed services businesses that focused on putting the customer first.

 "Michael has been instrumental in leading the roll out of our first ever global lifecycle solution – the Production Ready Cloud Platform – and will play a crucial role, as we the Architects of Change, continue to empower our customers to leverage the latest technology solutions for successful business outcomes," said Robert Bailkoski, Logicalis Group CEO. "Michael will lead Logicalis Group's global portfolio of lifecycle technology solutions and take responsibility for the global service delivery associated with innovative solutions as we look to build on our current offering alongside our key strategic vendors, Cisco and Microsoft."

Chanter will take the title COO Designate, with immediate effect, until the recruitment of his successor in Australia has been completed. At this point, Chanter will assume the full duties of the COO; in the meantime, he will maintain his responsibilities as Thomas Duryea Logicalis' CEO.

 "I am delighted to begin this new journey as the COO of Logicalis Group," said Chanter. "Our success as Architects of Change will be underwritten by a relentless focus on developing innovative, scalable solutions and services that accelerate our customers' digital transformation journey. I am looking forward to working with our team of 6,500+ professionals to leverage our local expertise and global presence to transform our capabilities."

About Logicalis
Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

As Architects of ChangeTM, we help our customers to deploy and adopt technologies that engage their employees and customers, optimize and manage IT operations for improved agility and cost savings, and employ emerging technologies that deliver innovative outcomes.

Logicalis US is part of the Logicalis Group, which has more than 6,500 employees and annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logicalis-group-appoints-michael-chanter-as-chief-operating-officer-301196475.html

SOURCE Logicalis


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
10:13aHARSCO : ALTEK Becomes First and Only Global Provider of End-To-End Solutions for Sustainable Aluminum Production
PU
10:13aDraft Policy on Banking on Equality-Reducing the Gender Gap in Financial Inclusion
PU
10:13aGRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : Market Discipline Report
PU
10:13aCREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : has paid out the 1st coupon on bonds series BSO-P10
PU
10:13aCREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : has paid out the 1st coupon on bonds series BSO-P09
PU
10:13aCREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : has paid out the 1st coupon on bonds series BSO-P08
PU
10:13aSABANA SHARI'AH COMPLIANT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Minutes Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant REIT Held On 4 December 2020
PU
10:12aU.S. dollar gains on concerns about new coronavirus strain
RE
10:12aINSIGHTRX : Adds Renowned Pharmacology Experts Drs. Richard Peck and Michael Rybak to its Scientific Advisory Board
PR
10:11aTrump's final trade jab may be tariffs on Vietnamese goods - experts
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ