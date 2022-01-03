Logis Confort SOCIMI : REPORT OF CHANGES

REPORT OF CHANGES

By virtue of the provisions of articles 17 and 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, "LOGIS CONFORT, SOCIMI, S.A." informs EURONEXT ACCESS PARIS of the following relevant fact:

1.- As of 12.31.2021, shares equal to or greater than 5% in the capital stock of "LOGIS CONFORT SOCIMI, S.A." were the following:

CV GRUPO, S.L.", of Spanish nationality, with CIF B-97261374, 50%.

Mr. Edelmiro Copovi Ridaura, 25%.

Mr. José Manuel Copovi Ridaura, 25%.

2.- The administrators or managers with a stake greater than 1% were the following:

Mr. Salvador Vila Arcos, 26,92% indirectly, through "CV GRUPO, S.L.".

Mr. Salvador Vila Company, 11,54% indirectly, through "CV GRUPO, S.L.".

Mr. Edelmiro Copovi Ridaura, 25% of the Company's capital stock.

Mr. José Manuel Copovi Ridaura, 25% of the Company's capital stock.

3.- In 2021, no executive manager has carried out operations related to shares of "LOGIS CONFORT, SOCIMI, S.A."

4.- In 2021, there have been no changes in the Company's senior executives team, nor changes in the Board of Directors, nor in the Beneficial Owner.

San Fernando de Henares, December, 31th, 2021.

Salvador Vila Arcos.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of "LOGIS CONFORT, SOCIMI, S.A.".