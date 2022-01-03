Log in
Logis Confort SOCIMI : REPORT OF CHANGES

01/03/2022 | 06:09am EST
REPORT OF CHANGES
Subscribe

03 Jan 2022 11:51 CET

Company Name

LOGIS CONFORT

ISN

ES0105333001

Market

Euronext Access

Symbol

MLLOG

By virtue of the provisions of articles 17 and 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, "LOGIS CONFORT, SOCIMI, S.A." informs EURONEXT ACCESS PARIS of the following relevant fact:

1.- As of 12.31.2021, shares equal to or greater than 5% in the capital stock of "LOGIS CONFORT SOCIMI, S.A." were the following:

CV GRUPO, S.L.", of Spanish nationality, with CIF B-97261374, 50%.

Mr. Edelmiro Copovi Ridaura, 25%.

Mr. José Manuel Copovi Ridaura, 25%.

2.- The administrators or managers with a stake greater than 1% were the following:

Mr. Salvador Vila Arcos, 26,92% indirectly, through "CV GRUPO, S.L.".

Mr. Salvador Vila Company, 11,54% indirectly, through "CV GRUPO, S.L.".

Mr. Edelmiro Copovi Ridaura, 25% of the Company's capital stock.

Mr. José Manuel Copovi Ridaura, 25% of the Company's capital stock.

3.- In 2021, no executive manager has carried out operations related to shares of "LOGIS CONFORT, SOCIMI, S.A."

4.- In 2021, there have been no changes in the Company's senior executives team, nor changes in the Board of Directors, nor in the Beneficial Owner.

San Fernando de Henares, December, 31th, 2021.

Salvador Vila Arcos.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of "LOGIS CONFORT, SOCIMI, S.A.".

Source

LOGIS CONFORT SOCIMI S.A.

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Logis Confort SOCIMI SA published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 11:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
