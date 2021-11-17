Logistics AI Startup Amphorica and Falco Capital Announce Investment and Strategic Collaboration Agreement

TEL AVIV, Israel and ZURICH, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Falco Capital and Amphorica jointly announce today the closing of a capital investment and cooperation agreement. As part of the agreement, Amphorica appoints Falco Capital partner Peter Salzer, as director of the company's board.

"We are thrilled to have Falco Capital as an added-value investor. Falco Capital not only provides financial resources, but the team brings highly relevant experience and extensive industry network for our accelerated growth," said Raviv Yatom, Amphorica Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer.

"Amphorica's founding team and mission are well aligned with our own investment philosophy and outlook," said Ferdinando "Nani" Falco Beccalli, partner at Falco Capital, and former President & CEO of GE International. "We are looking forward to working with Amphorica to achieve high-value, mutually beneficial results in both the short term and the long term."

The specific details of the agreement remain undisclosed, but the parties confirm that, as lead investor in Amphorica's current round, Falco Capital has already contributed to a significant increase in the startup's valuation and is expected to help driving Amphorica's international growth and profitability.

About Falco Capital

Falco Capital AG is an operational investment partnership, which supports high growth companies, and manages minority investments as well as full corporate acquisitions. Falco Capital takes a long-term sustainable approach, prioritizing operational improvement potential and sustainable financing solutions, in order to increase its portfolio companies' value for all stakeholders involved.

About Amphorica

Amphorica is a "deep technology" company, dedicated to AI for logistics optimization and automation. The company's Amphorica platform offers SaaS products, solutions and core-technology tools, powered by its unique analytical algorithm engine. The Amphorica platform is designed to help Logistics users and 3rd party logistics service providers (eg. last-mile delivery, FTL and LTL trucking, air cargo providers and freight forwarders) to increase their operational resilience, mitigate risk, improve service quality and profitability.

(Note: Incorporated as "Casesense Technologies Ltd," the company does business exclusively under the Amphorica™ brand)

Amphorica™ is a trademark of Casesense Technologies Ltd. (ADBA "Amphorica") in Israel and other countries.

