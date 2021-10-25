Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Logistics Property Co. Announces Construction of a New Class-A Industrial Facility in the Bustling City of Midlothian

10/25/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The deal represents the firm’s expansion into the Great Southwest industrial submarket and a partnership with the City of Midlothian

Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC) announces the construction of Southern Star Logistics Park (Southern Star), a modern, 548,340-square-foot, logistics facility on 45 acres in the fast-growing City of Midlothian, TX.

Located immediately adjacent to SH-67 along Railport Parkway, Southern Star prompts Southern GSW industrial submarket qualities with easy access to SH-287, SH-360 and the remainder of the DFW metroplex, along with uncompromised, high-quality labor that cannot be found elsewhere in the area.

“Logistics Property Company is excited to be the premier speculative developer in Midlothian, and to expand the Southern GSW submarket to tenants seeking dual-rail service, high-quality labor, and Midlothian incentives,” said Kent Newsom, Executive Vice President – South Region. “We couldn’t be prouder to partner with the City of Midlothian.”

LPC has partnered with the Midlothian Economic Development Council on this project and is working with the City of Midlothian to facilitate growth across employment and much-needed logistics space.

“Midlothian Economic Development is thrilled to partner with Logistics Property Company on Southern Star Logistics Park,” said Kyle Kinateder, President and CEO of Midlothian Economic Development. “This is the first large-scale speculative product in Ellis County. The first building is coming online at a time when we're experiencing unprecedented demand and now Midlothian will be able to offer existing space, he added.

Kacy Jones, Senior Vice President, Steve Koldyke, Executive Vice President and Brian Gilchrist, Senior Vice President at CBRE Dallas-Fort Worth are representing LPC to lease the project.

About Logistics Property Co.

About Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC) is an industrial real estate company focused on the acquisition, development and management of modern logistics properties in key North American markets. The management team of LPC partnered with MIRA Real Estate – part of Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) – on the formation of the platform. LPC is developing properties in key logistics markets including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kenosha, Mount Pocono, Philadelphia, New Jersey and Seattle-Tacoma with an estimated end value of more than $2 billion. Headquartered in Chicago, LPC has offices in Atlanta, Baltimore-Washington, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Seattle. For further information, please visit logisticspropco.com and follow @logisticspropco.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts InnovAge Holding (INNV) Investors to Filing of Securities Fraud Lawsuit, Encourages Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now
GL
05:59pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts InnovAge Holding (INNV) Investors to Filing of Securities Fraud Lawsuit, Encourages Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now
GL
05:59pTRATON : Navistar to pay $52 million to resolve Justice Department emissions probe
RE
05:58pMODERNA : U.S. administers 414.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
05:56pREGIONAL B DE C : Download the results for the Third Quarter
PU
05:56pBENEFITFOCUS : Set to Deliver Full-Scale Open Enrollment Experience to Benefits Leaders
PU
05:56pREGIONAL B DE C : Download the Press Release for the 3Q21
PU
05:56pKLONDIKE GOLD : Closes First Tranche Raising $2,242,851
PU
05:56pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Telstra Digicel Pacific announcement - Transcript
PU
05:56pDIVE INTO A NEW SEASON OF GOLD RUSH : WHITE WATER Premiering Friday, November 5 on Discovery and discovery+
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook ad revenue seen feeling brunt of Apple privacy changes
2Tesla zooms past $1 trillion market cap on bet that the EV future is no..
3Evergrande EV unit shares jump after chairman signals business shift
4Bed Bath & Beyond : Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase ..
5PayPal says it is currently not pursuing Pinterest acquisition

HOT NEWS