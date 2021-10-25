Logistics Property Co. Announces Construction of a New Class-A Industrial Facility in the Bustling City of Midlothian

The deal represents the firm’s expansion into the Great Southwest industrial submarket and a partnership with the City of Midlothian

Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC) announces the construction of Southern Star Logistics Park (Southern Star), a modern, 548,340-square-foot, logistics facility on 45 acres in the fast-growing City of Midlothian, TX.

Located immediately adjacent to SH-67 along Railport Parkway, Southern Star prompts Southern GSW industrial submarket qualities with easy access to SH-287, SH-360 and the remainder of the DFW metroplex, along with uncompromised, high-quality labor that cannot be found elsewhere in the area.

“Logistics Property Company is excited to be the premier speculative developer in Midlothian, and to expand the Southern GSW submarket to tenants seeking dual-rail service, high-quality labor, and Midlothian incentives,” said Kent Newsom, Executive Vice President – South Region. “We couldn’t be prouder to partner with the City of Midlothian.”

LPC has partnered with the Midlothian Economic Development Council on this project and is working with the City of Midlothian to facilitate growth across employment and much-needed logistics space.

“Midlothian Economic Development is thrilled to partner with Logistics Property Company on Southern Star Logistics Park,” said Kyle Kinateder, President and CEO of Midlothian Economic Development. “This is the first large-scale speculative product in Ellis County. The first building is coming online at a time when we're experiencing unprecedented demand and now Midlothian will be able to offer existing space, he added.

Kacy Jones, Senior Vice President, Steve Koldyke, Executive Vice President and Brian Gilchrist, Senior Vice President at CBRE Dallas-Fort Worth are representing LPC to lease the project.

About Logistics Property Co.

About Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC) is an industrial real estate company focused on the acquisition, development and management of modern logistics properties in key North American markets. The management team of LPC partnered with MIRA Real Estate – part of Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) – on the formation of the platform. LPC is developing properties in key logistics markets including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kenosha, Mount Pocono, Philadelphia, New Jersey and Seattle-Tacoma with an estimated end value of more than $2 billion. Headquartered in Chicago, LPC has offices in Atlanta, Baltimore-Washington, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Seattle. For further information, please visit logisticspropco.com and follow @logisticspropco.

