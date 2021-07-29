Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Logistics Property Co. Announces Development of a 1.5 Million-Square-Foot Logistics Campus in Burlington County, N.J.

07/29/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Strategic hub off the Interstate 95 corridor adjacent to Metropolitan Philadelphia

Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC) is delighted to announce the acquisition and development of Box Park Logistics Center in Burlington County, N.J. The 72.35-acre parcel will be home to a 1.2 to 1.5 million-square-foot logistics campus with up to 6 acres of parking.

“This is a trophy project in one of the strongest markets in the country,” said Mark Glagola, Senior Vice President and Market Leader – Northeast Region at Logistics Property Company, LLC. “I couldn’t be prouder of our team’s coordinated effort getting this stellar deal across the line.”

Situated immediately off Route 130 in Cinnaminson Township, the property offers convenient proximity to Interstate 95, Interstate 295 and the N.J. Turnpike. There is direct access to major population centers including New York, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Boston and Pittsburgh within a one-day drive; and the entire Philadelphia metropolitan area in less than one-hour.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the LPC team to market this exciting development,” said John Gartland, Managing Director of the Industrial Group at Cushman Wakefield. “With flexibility of design, an abundance of both trailer and car parking, and the ability to build up to 1.5 million square feet, Box Park Logistics Center promises to be a premiere logistics location.”

FCL Builders is the General Contractor developing the property and commences site clearing and grading in approximately three weeks.

About Logistics Property Co.

Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC) is an industrial real estate company focused on the acquisition, development and management of modern logistics properties in key North American markets. The management team of LPC partnered with MIRA Real Estate – part of Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) – on the formation of the platform. LPC is developing properties in key logistics markets including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kenosha, Mount Pocono, Philadelphia, New Jersey and Seattle-Tacoma with an estimated end value of $2 billion. Headquartered in Chicago, LPC has offices in Atlanta, Baltimore-Washington, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Seattle. For further information, please visit logisticspropco.com and follow @logisticspropco.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:11pEHEALTH : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:11pCRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:10pEMERGENT SAYS WORKING WITH ASTRAZENECA ON DOCUMENTATION FOR US GOVERNMENT COVID-19 VACCINE DOSE SHIPMENTS : Conf call
RE
05:10pESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:10pDOLBY LABORATORIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:09pCYBEROPTICS : to Present Technical Paper at SPIE Optics+Photonics 2021
PU
05:09pZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : 5 Essential Zoom Phone Integrations for SMBs
PU
05:09pNULEGACY GOLD : Alteration Core Photo Examples July 2021
PU
05:09pBusiness Survey Index (BSI) and Economic Sentiment Index (ESI) for July 2021
PU
05:09pMEMEX : Closed on Civic Holiday
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook's slowdown warning hangs over strong ad sales, while Zuckerberg talks 'metaverse'
2Nokia lifts full-year outlook as turnaround takes root
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Facebook, Microsoft, PayPal, Tesla, Shopify...
4EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower After Fed Statement
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Raises Guidance as 2Q Earnings Beat

HOT NEWS