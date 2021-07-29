Logistics Property Co. Announces Development of a 1.5 Million-Square-Foot Logistics Campus in Burlington County, N.J.

Strategic hub off the Interstate 95 corridor adjacent to Metropolitan Philadelphia

Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC) is delighted to announce the acquisition and development of Box Park Logistics Center in Burlington County, N.J. The 72.35-acre parcel will be home to a 1.2 to 1.5 million-square-foot logistics campus with up to 6 acres of parking.

“This is a trophy project in one of the strongest markets in the country,” said Mark Glagola, Senior Vice President and Market Leader – Northeast Region at Logistics Property Company, LLC. “I couldn’t be prouder of our team’s coordinated effort getting this stellar deal across the line.”

Situated immediately off Route 130 in Cinnaminson Township, the property offers convenient proximity to Interstate 95, Interstate 295 and the N.J. Turnpike. There is direct access to major population centers including New York, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Boston and Pittsburgh within a one-day drive; and the entire Philadelphia metropolitan area in less than one-hour.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the LPC team to market this exciting development,” said John Gartland, Managing Director of the Industrial Group at Cushman Wakefield. “With flexibility of design, an abundance of both trailer and car parking, and the ability to build up to 1.5 million square feet, Box Park Logistics Center promises to be a premiere logistics location.”

FCL Builders is the General Contractor developing the property and commences site clearing and grading in approximately three weeks.

About Logistics Property Co.

Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC) is an industrial real estate company focused on the acquisition, development and management of modern logistics properties in key North American markets. The management team of LPC partnered with MIRA Real Estate – part of Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) – on the formation of the platform. LPC is developing properties in key logistics markets including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kenosha, Mount Pocono, Philadelphia, New Jersey and Seattle-Tacoma with an estimated end value of $2 billion. Headquartered in Chicago, LPC has offices in Atlanta, Baltimore-Washington, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Seattle. For further information, please visit logisticspropco.com and follow @logisticspropco.

