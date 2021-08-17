Logistics Property Co. Announces the Acquisition of Logistics 83, an 800,000-square-foot, Class A, Modern Logistics Park in York, Pa.

Strategically situated along the vibrant Northeast development corridor from Boston to Washington, D.C.

Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Logistics 83 in Conewago Township, York, Pa.

The 67-acre parcel will be developed into an 800,000-square-foot logistics park comprising two modern logistics facilities. Phase I is a 650,000-square-foot building with 36-foot clear height delivering in late 2022; and Phase II is a 150,000-square-foot building delivering in early 2023.

“We’re thrilled to enter the highly sought-after York market with such premium product,” said Mark Glagola, Senior Vice President and Market Leader – Northeast Region at Logistics Property Company, LLC. “This project offers unmatched tenant visibility on I-83.”

The premier location offers immediate truck access to major highways including Interstate 83, the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76), Interstate 81, and Interstate 95. It offers one-day delivery to 60 percent of the US population and 40% of the Canadian population, as well as last touch access to the City of Philadelphia and the Baltimore/Washington submarkets.

“York’s deep labor pool is the best option within Central Pa. for industrial users,” said Gerry Blinebury, Vice Chairman, Cushman Wakefield. “Direct I-83 access combined with the concentration of manufacturing, makes this location ideal for a distribution facility.”

“Cushman Wakefield is actively looking for a tenant to call this location home,” he added.

This is the third acquisition for LPC’s Northeast Region within the last 45 days. The company now has projects in the region that will yield more than 3 million square feet once built out and is pursuing sites that could generate several million more square feet.

About Logistics Property Co.

Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC) is an industrial real estate company focused on the acquisition, development and management of modern logistics properties in key North American markets. The management team of LPC partnered with MIRA Real Estate – part of Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) – on the formation of the platform. LPC is developing properties in key logistics markets including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kenosha, Mount Pocono, Philadelphia, New Jersey and Seattle-Tacoma with an estimated end value of more than $2 billion. Headquartered in Chicago, LPC has offices in Atlanta, Baltimore-Washington, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Seattle. For further information, please visit logisticspropco.com and follow @logisticspropco.

