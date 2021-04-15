Log in
Logiwa : Announces $8.5M Series A Investment To Meet Rising Demand For Cloud DTC Fulfillment Solutions

04/15/2021 | 11:01am EDT
CHICAGO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Logiwa, the leading cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer businesses, today announced that it has raised $8.5 million to meet rising demand for cloud DTC fulfillment solutions.

Valor Siren Ventures, an early-stage food, food technology, and retail technology fund, led the round with participation from Spider Capital, Runway Venture Partners, Launch Capital, and Otimo Retail. This investment brings the company's total funding to $13.1 million. Jonathan Shulkin, Partner and Fund Manager at Valor Siren Ventures, will join the company's board.

Online sales have accelerated as the COVID-19 pandemic forced consumers to buy online during lockdowns. As orders increased, many brands, online sellers, 3PLs, and fulfillment networks learned that their existing WMS were not flexible enough to support and scale high-volume, omnichannel DTC fulfillment.

"We've seen a spike in demand for our Cloud Fulfillment Platform as companies struggle to fulfill rising orders and look for new flexible solutions," said Erhan Musaoglu, Logiwa CEO. "We love seeing the expression on new customers' faces when they see how easy it is to add automation rules and fulfill twice as many orders with the same staff." 

"The rapid shift to online orders has forced companies to re-think their delivery experience and fulfillment structures," said Jonathan Shulkin, Partner and Fund Manager at Valor Siren Ventures. "Logiwa is shaping the future of WMS through its unique ability to flexibly support high-volume fulfillment, particularly for DTC brands."

About Logiwa

Logiwa is the leading cloud fulfillment software for high-volume direct-to-consumer brands, wholesalers, and 3PLs. The Logiwa Cloud Fulfillment Platform is an integrated WMS and order fulfillment system that makes it easy to run a digital warehouse and scale your high-volume DTC fulfillment operations. Logiwa's solution works where traditional WMS systems fail: it connects quickly with new online stores and marketplaces, makes it easy to run a digital warehouse, and is easily updated to support dynamic warehouse environments. To learn more about Logiwa please visit www.logiwa.com. 

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logiwa-announces-8-5m-series-a-investment-to-meet-rising-demand-for-cloud-dtc-fulfillment-solutions-301269929.html

SOURCE Logiwa


© PRNewswire 2021
