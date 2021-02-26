Lombard Capital PLC - GM Statement

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

("Lombard" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

Lombard announces that at the general meeting held today at 10am at 19 Goldington Road, Bedford, MK40 3JY all resolutions were duly passed.

Shareholder approval was obtained to expand the business strategy to include a focus on property investment and development. While the development of waste assets is not precluded, the future of the Gaskell House property is under consideration, and it is possible that it will be disposed of in the near term to realise funds for other property investment and development which we believe can create shareholder value more readily.

Further resolutions were approved to provide inter alia authorities to allot securities for cash up to a nominal amount of £30,000 (30,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p), in order both to allow for a substantial fundraising and to preserve a similar amount of headroom as was provided at the recent annual general meeting for further share issues on exercise of options and warrants, and generally.

There are outstanding options to subscribe for up to 350,000 Ordinary Shares at 4.5p per share, and outstanding warrants to subscribe for 10,985,000 Ordinary Shares at 10p per share. There are 14,809,784 Ordinary Shares currently in issue. If the outstanding options and warrants are exercised in full, the Ordinary Shares arising would represent approximately 43% of the enlarged ordinary share capital.

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel: 07718 883813

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels: 020 3772 0021