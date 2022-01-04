Log in
Lombard Capital PLC - Statement re suspension of trading

01/04/2022 | 11:15am EST
4 January 2021

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

Suspension of trading

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc (“Lombard” or “the Company”) announce that trading in the company’s shares has been suspended.

Following the publication of the Company's 30 June 2021 audited results, AQSE are seeking clarification on the qualifications in the Company’s audit report pertaining to going concern and the recoverability of loans made to related parties. The Company will work with AQSE to provide whatever information is required with the aim of restoring the listing. The company will inform shareholders at the earliest opportunity of progress. 

The directors of Lombard accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel:  07718 883813

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels:  020 3772 0021


© PRNewswire 2022
