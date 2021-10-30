Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London District Energy restores full heating to the downtown district

10/30/2021 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London, ON, Oct. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London District Energy restored full heating to the London downtown district overnight. The incident was localized and has been addressed.

The London District Energy team would like to thank emergency services for their rapid response and customers for their patience as the team worked to safely and quickly restore services.

 

 

Media contact:

Weiwei Su

wsu@argylepr.com

416 939 9662

 

Customer contact:

Tim Walach

Tim.walach@enwave.com

519 996 5534


Weiwei Su
Argyle Public Relations
416-939-9662
wsu@argylepr.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:47pHow an accidental phone answer exposed 'coup plan' at Canada's Rogers Communications
RE
05:46pSTOCKHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates Continues to Investigate the Following Merger
PR
05:43pIran says Israel, U.S. likely behind cyberattack on gas stations
RE
05:30pAladdin Pro Enables Fiat-to-Crypto Purchase with Low Fees
NE
05:20pSpike the Mutant Protein, Sinister NFTs Modelled After the Novel COVID-19 Virus
NE
05:17pLondon District Energy restores full heating to the downtown district
GL
05:10pU.S., EU end Trump-era tariff war over steel and aluminum
RE
05:03pUNHAPPY HALLOWEEN : Gaming platform Roblox crashes
AQ
04:58pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Helix Acquisition Corp. - HLXA
PR
04:17pUnion reaches another tentative deal to end John Deere workers strike
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Current, former Tesla board members cash in on stock rally
2China's Xi calls for COVID-19 vaccine mutual recognition
3U.S. House plan would give electric vehicles boost but faces opposition
4New Phase 3 Data Presented at Psych Congress 2021 Showed TV-46000/mdc-I..
5G20 leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax deal for 2023 start

HOT NEWS