(Alliance News) - London Gatwick airport on Thursday said it has submitted an application for a second runway, as part of a GBP2.2 billion development project.

The plan involves upgrading the existing Northern Runway, which is currently used as a taxiway, and only used when the Main Runway is out of use.

If approved, the Northern Runway would be used for departing flights only, the airport said in a statement.

Construction could start in 2025 and be ready for use by the end of the decade, helping Gatwick to boost passenger numbers to some 75 million a year by the late 2030s, it added.

Gatwick Airport chief executive Stewart Wingate said the plan would "help secure the long-term future of the airport" and boost the local economy.

Airport expansion has run into trouble in the UK, with long-running opposition from climate campaigners to plans to build a third runway at London Heathrow airport.

The UK Supreme Court in December 2020 lifted a ban on the development but the plans appear to be on hold due to falling post-pandemic passenger numbers at Heathrow and spiralling costs.

Gatwick's Wingate said as part of its submission, the airport has made legally binding commitments to control noise levels and reduce carbon emissions.

The runway will not be used between 11:00 pm and 6:00 am each day and a scheme would be expanded for nearby homes to have noise insulation installed.

Wingate pointed to "significant" local support for the expansion, which he said would lead to some 14,000 jobs and add GBP1 billion a year to the regional economy, including from tourism and trade.

