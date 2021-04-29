Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

London Heathrow Airport's COVID losses balloon to $3.4 billion

04/29/2021 | 03:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London

LONDON (Reuters) -Heathrow, Britain's biggest airport, said on Thursday a first quarter loss of 329 million pounds ($459 million) took total losses since the start of the pandemic to nearly 2.4 billion pounds as travel continues to be hammered.

It said only 1.7 million passengers travelled through the London airport in the three months to March 31, down 91% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Heathrow, which during the pandemic lost its crown as Europe's busiest hub to Paris, said continuing uncertainty over British government policy meant it had reduced its passenger forecast for the year to a range of between 13 million and 36 million, compared to 81 million in 2019.

Britain's aviation industry is hoping that flying will rebound in late May once COVID-19 restrictions are eased, but uncertainty remains about where people will be able to go, and how digital vaccine passports will work.

British transport secretary Grant Shapps has said he will chair a meeting of G7 transport ministers next week to discuss vaccine passports before announcing which countries would be open to Britons for travel in early May.

Heathrow reiterated that Britain's summer economic recovery depended on travel restarting from May 17.

It said it would be ready to scale-up operations as demand returned but repeated concerns about the UK Border Force's ability to prevent a long wait for arriving passengers at passport checks.

"Ministers will need to ensure every desk is staffed to avoid unacceptable queues," it said.

Britain's aviation regulator said on Tuesday that Heathrow could charge airlines 30 pence more per passenger to help recover up to 3 billion pounds of pandemic losses, a fraction of what Heathrow had asked for but enough to infuriate the owner of British Airways.

Heathrow is owned by investors including Spain's Ferrovial the Qatar Investment Authority and China Investment Corp.

($1 = 0.7168 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Michael Holden and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FERROVIAL, S.A. 1.82% 23.42 Delayed Quote.1.90%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 1.09% 205.1 Delayed Quote.26.88%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:44aSamsung takes back smartphone crown from Apple; Xiaomi surges
RE
03:36aTotal back to pre-pandemic profit levels as oil prices rise
RE
03:34aBC Partners starts $1.8 billion Pharmathen sale with Jefferies hire -sources
RE
03:31aShell raises its dividend as profits surge
RE
03:27aACQUISITION OF THE BORSA ITALIANA GROUP BY EURONEXT NV : decisions adopted by the Bank of Italy
PU
03:24aLondon Heathrow Airport's COVID losses balloon to $3.4 billion
RE
03:21aNatWest returns to profit; warns on money laundering case
RE
03:15aACCENTURE  : Announces Intent to Acquire Openminded, France-Based Cybersecurity Services Company
BU
03:13aS.Africa's Sasol expects full-year profit to improve by 20%
RE
03:13aCrop production continues to decline in the 2019/20 agricultural year
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FED'S POWELL: China's approach to digital currency would not work in U.S
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : soars past sales, profit targets with strong iPhone demand, warns of chip shortages
3Shell raises its dividend as profits surge
4CLASS OF COVID-19: Next generation of bankers fear for future
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Q1 earnings release

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ