Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

London Mayor: Inevitable we will have more COVID restrictions

12/19/2021 | 04:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan visits COVID-19 pop-up vaccination centre at Chelsea football ground

LONDON (Reuters) - New COVID-19 restrictions are inevitable as without them Britain will see public services such as the National Health Service (NHS) on the verge of collapse, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told BBC Television on Sunday.

Khan declared a "major incident" on Saturday to help the capital's hospitals cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.

"I think it's inevitable," Khan told the BBC when asked about the likelihood of further restrictions. "If we don't bring in new restrictions sooner rather than later you're going to see even more positive cases and potentially public services like the NHS on the verge of collapse, if not collapsing."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:25aNetherlands starts 'painful' Christmas coronavirus lockdown
RE
06:21aFour people killed in expressway bridge collapse in China's Hubei province
RE
06:07aThailand sends refugees back to Myanmar as clashes continue
RE
06:03aTurnout down as Hong Kong votes in 'patriots'-only election
RE
05:54aUK health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas
RE
05:33aIslamic countries seek response to Afghanistan emergency
RE
05:12aUK PM's position not too weak to impose further COVID-19 restrictions - Javid
RE
05:02aSecurity forces deploy in Sudan's Khartoum against planned post-coup protests
RE
04:54aFacebook pays fines to Russia over banned content
RE
04:44aSecurity forces deploy in Sudan's Khartoum against planned post-coup protests
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal up after Saturday drop
2Telecom Egypt : Release from Telecom Egypt (ETEL.CA) Concerning Amendme..
3China to tighten antitrust legal enforcement - new antitrust bureau hea..
4Zhongzhi Enterprise founder Xie Zhikun dies aged 61
5Deutsche Telekom preparing sale of radio tower business in Q1 - Handels..

HOT NEWS