Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

London Met Police chief Cressida Dick to leave post on April 10

04/02/2022 | 07:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick delivers a statement outside the Old Bailey, where police officer Wayne Couzens was sentenced following the murder of Sarah Everard, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - London police chief Cressida Dick will leave her post on April 10, the office of London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Saturday.

Dick resigned in February after Khan told her he was not satisfied she could root out the racism, sexism and other problems that still existed within the Metropolitan Police force.

"The Mayor will now work closely with the Home Secretary (interior minister Priti Patel) to appoint a new Commissioner to address the deep cultural issues facing the Met Police Service," Khan's office said in a statement.

It said Deputy Commissioner Steve House will serve as acting commissioner while the recruitment process takes place to find Dick's successor.

"The Mayor has been clear that candidates for the next Commissioner must have a plan to restore the trust and confidence of Londoners."

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:46aTrucker convoy leaves DC area, but a 'movement' rolls on
RE
07:43aSri Lanka imposes curfew, lawyers urge end to state of emergency
RE
07:41aBeijing autoshow postponed until further notice - statement
RE
07:32aPope Francis for the first time implicitly criticises Putin over Ukraine
RE
07:32aPope Francis for the first time implicitly criticises Putin over Ukraine
RE
07:29aLondon Met Police chief Cressida Dick to leave post on April 10
RE
07:25aECB EXPECTS TO HIKE RATES AFTER ENDING BOND BUYS IN Q3 : Schnabel
RE
07:20aItaly employers body slashes 2022 growth forecast due to shock from Ukraine war
RE
07:14aKazakhstan says russia's putin, kazakhstan's tokayev have expres…
RE
06:52aChina plans to remove hurdle to Sino-U.S. audit cooperation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China plans to remove hurdle to Sino-U.S. audit cooperation
2Bodies and tanks mark path as Russia moves troops from Kyiv
3Burford Capital : Press releases 01 Apr 2022 Intended purchase of ordin..
4UK prevents use of private jet linked to Russian oligarchs
5Lithium carbonate and spodumene concentrate pricing update

HOT NEWS