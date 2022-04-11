London Shares Fall After Asia Stocks Retreat

FTSE 100 Falls After Asia Stocks Retreat

The FTSE 100 falls 0.4% to 7642 points after Asian stocks retreated following higher-than-expected China inflation data and amid concerns about China restrictions to curb rising coronavirus cases. Mining stocks including Anglo American, Antofagasta and Rio Tinto are among the biggest fallers. Asia-focused insurer Prudential and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, which has holdings in Chinese shares, also drop. Meanwhile, data showed the U.K. economy grew 0.1% month-on-month in February after expanding 0.8% in January, missing the 0.2% growth expected by economists in a WSJ survey. "Headwinds have emerged for the U.K.'s economy with the deepening cost-of-living crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine war which has worsened the inflationary energy price backdrop," Interactive Investor analyst Victoria Scholar says in a note.

Companies News:

Audioboom 1Q Revenue Doubled as Growth Continued

Audioboom Group PLC said Monday that its revenue more than doubled in the first quarter as growth continued into 2022.

---

John Wood Group Sees 2021 Results in Line With Prior Guidance

John Wood Group PLC said Monday that it expects its 2021 results to be in line with guidance given on Jan. 13.

---

Mothercare's FY 2022 Adjusted Ebitda Seen Ahead of Market Views

Mothercare PLC said Monday that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for fiscal 2022 are now expected to be ahead of market views, and that revenue is still being hit by Covid-19 related issues.

---

Angus Energy Raises GBP675,000 Via Share Issue

Angus Energy PLC said Monday that it has raised 675,000 pounds ($879,795) via share issue, after merger talks with Sound Energy PLC fell through last week.

---

Amigo Holdings' Scheme of Arrangement Proposals Won't Face Regulator Opposition

Amigo Holdings PLC said Monday that the Financial Conduct Authority won't appear at the sanction hearings to oppose its scheme of arrangement proposal.

---

STM Denied Court Appeal on 2012 Investment Case

STM Group PLC said Monday that the U.K. Supreme Court has denied its application for leave to appeal the Court of Appeal's judgment on the long-standing Adams versus Carey case.

---

WANdisco Reports Strong 1Q Performance; Bookings Significantly Rose

WANdisco PLC on Monday reported a strong performance in the first quarter on the back significant contract wins, with bookings significantly rising from a year earlier.

---

Marks Electrical 4Q Revenue Rose; Sees Increased Full-year Revenue

Marks Electrical Group PLC said Monday that revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 rose 19% on year and that it expects to report that full-year revenue also grew significantly.

---

Treatt's 1H Revenue Rose, Says Momentum Has Continued

Treatt PLC said Monday that revenue for the first half of fiscal 2022 rose 9%, and that it expects to deliver stronger margins in the second half as momentum continues.

---

Tortilla Mexican Grill Swung to 2021 Pretax Profit on Higher Revenue

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC said Monday that it swung to a pretax profit for 2021 as revenue rose, and that its strong performance has continued into 2022 with like-for-like growth to date of 20% being in line with expectations.

---

Miners Choose Dividends Over Investments Despite Production Strain -- Talking Markets

High commodity prices are boosting mining profits, and companies are opting to give the money back to shareholders rather than invest in new projects-which could slow global production growth.

---

Duke Royalty Generated Record Total Cash Revenue in 4Q

Duke Royalty Ltd. on Monday reported record cash generation for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

---

Sirius Real Estate FY 2022 Rent Income, Occupancy Rose

Sirius Real Estate Ltd. said Monday that rent income and occupancy of its sites grew in fiscal 2022, and that it has collected most of the rent due to it.

---

Manolete Partners Falls on Lower-Than-Expected FY 2022 EBIT Performance

Shares in Manolete Partners PLC fell Monday after the company said that it expects to close its fiscal 2022 with an EBIT below market expectations, due to the U.K.'s temporary restrictions on insolvencies.

---

Cordel 3Q 2022 Revenue Rose on Flow From Contracts

Cordel Group PLC said on Monday that revenue rose for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, and that it was discussing partnerships and commercial projects with significant U.K. rail companies.

---

Rambler Metals 1Q Copper Output Down Slightly Vs. 4Q

Rambler Metals & Mining PLC said Monday that first-quarter copper production fell slightly from the preceding quarter, while gold output significantly increased, and that it reaffirmed 2022 guidance.

---

Dekel Agri-Vision Shares Fall on Halved March Palm-Oil Production

Dekel Agri-Vision PLC shares fell Monday after it said its crude-palm-oil production in March halved from a year earlier, in line with guidance, because of a delayed high season.

---

Immotion Group 1Q Revenue Rose

Immotion Group PLC said Monday that revenue doubled in the first quarter of 2022, and that it has secured four new partner locations.

---

Heathrow Airport Says March Passenger Numbers Were Highest Since Pandemic Began

London's Heathrow Airport said Monday that passenger numbers in March were the highest they have been since the start of the pandemic after the U.K. removed all travel restrictions.

Market Talk:

UK's Economy Is Expected to Contract in 2Q

0745 GMT - Economic growth in the U.K. is set to be weak for several months and could even contract in 2Q, Pantheon Macroeconomics says. The economic-research firm expects GDP to fall 0.3% on quarter between April and June, reflecting a decline in output in the health sector and an extra public holiday in June. Moreover, a sharp decline in households' real disposable income due to the cost of living crisis likely will bring the recovery in households' real expenditure to a standstill, Pantheon says. "Given this weak near-term outlook for GDP growth, we continue to think that the [Bank of England's] Monetary Policy Committee will stop increasing the bank rate after raising it to 1.0% next month," it says.

---

UK 10Y Gilt Yield Jumps After UK GDP Data Miss

0722 GMT - The yield on 10-year benchmark U.K. government bonds jumps after official data showed the country's output almost flattened in February. The 10-year gilt yield rose as high as 1.795% after the announcement, from Friday's close of 1.760%, according to Tradeweb. U.K. gross domestic product expanded 0.1% in February compared to the previous month, missing expectations by economist polled by the WSJ of a 0.2% rise. "It's little wonder the economy overall is showing signs of stalling from its remarkable pandemic recovery, given the sense of foreboding which arose from mid-February as troops amassed on the Ukraine border and then the commodity shock unleashed by the invasion hit sentiment," says Susannah Streeter at Hargreaves Lansdown.

---

John Wood's Revenue Continues to Face Headwinds

0624 GMT - Wood Group's revenue is continuing to face headwinds say analysts at Jefferies, with its top-line growth proportional to headcount and the company yet to return bolt-on mergers and acquisitions which can accelerate headcount. Jefferies sees the effect of cost synergies being absorbed by market and pricing operations but, besides a materially-reduced Ebitda margin, cash exceptionals of $708 million in the 2015-2020 period outstripped cost synergies of $629 million. Although the engineering and consulting company has said it plans to sell its built environment business, it is yet to deliver its results and there are unknown stock implications either way, the U.S. bank says. Jefferies raises its rating on the stock to hold from underperform and has a 150 pence target price.

