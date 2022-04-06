London Shares Seen Falling After Downbeat Asia, US Trading

FTSE 100 Seen Falling After Downbeat Asia, US Trading

0645 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open 15 points lower at 7598, according to CMC Markets, after downbeat trading in Asia and on Wall Street. Markets in mainland China, Hong Kong and Japan drop and the Dow closed down 0.8% Tuesday. Brent crude gains 0.4% to $107.1 a barrel, but gold and silver prices retreat. "FOMC minutes from the March meeting will be released in the evening and focus will be on any hints about the upcoming QT, more so than rate hikes," Danske Bank says. "There will also be several European Central Bank speakers on the wires throughout the day, including de Guindos, Schnabel and Lane."

Imperial Brands Sees 1H Adjusted Operating Profit Up 2%

Imperial Brands PLC said Wednesday that its adjusted operating profit is expected to grow by around 2% on a constant currency basis in the first half of the fiscal year, and reaffirmed recently provided full-year guidance.

Hyve Group to Sell Russian Business for Up to GBP72 Mln Amid Ukraine Conflict

Hyve Group PLC said Wednesday that it plans to sell its Russian business to Rise Expo Ltd. for up to 72 million pounds ($94.1 million) as it exits Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Sosandar Expects to Post FY 2022 Earnings Ahead of Market Views

Sosandar PLC said Wednesday that it expects to report earnings for fiscal 2022 ahead of market expectations, marked by significant revenue growth and narrowed losses.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Places 64.9 Mln Shares at 30 Pence Each

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. said Wednesday that it has now placed 64.9 million new common shares at 30 pence each, as first flagged late Tuesday.

Redrow, M.J. Gleeson Sign U.K. Fire-Safety Pledge

Redrow PLC and M.J. Gleeson PLC both said Wednesday that they have signed up to the U.K. government's fire-safety pledge, with the former expecting to make an additional provision of 164 million pounds ($214.4 million).

Lookers Reports Record 2021 Performance, Resumes Dividend

Lookers PLC on Wednesday reported a significantly higher profit for 2021, reinstated the dividend and said that 2022 has started well.

Hilton Food 2021 Pretax Profit Slipped But Revenue Rose; Names Incoming CFO

Hilton Food Group PLC said Wednesday that its 2021 pretax profit slipped on exceptional items though revenue rose, and named Matt Osborne as its new incoming chief financial officer.

Hyve Group 1H Performance Was Strong Amid Reopening of Western Markets

Hyve Group PLC said Wednesday that it has had a strong recovery in trading and continued strategic progress in the first half of fiscal 2022, underpinned by the reopening of Western markets.

Motorpoint Group Sees FY 2022 Revenue Rise After Strategic Progress

Motorpoint Group PLC said Wednesday that it expects to report a rise in revenue for fiscal 2022 after making strategic progress and growing its market share.

Avon Protection's 1Q Profit Hit by Lower Sales, But FY 2022 Prospects Unchanged

Avon Protection PLC said Wednesday that its first-half of fiscal 2022 order intake was lower than the same period last year as expected, with profitability hit due to lower sales mix and higher manufacturing costs.

Distil 4Q Volumes, Revenue Rose on Market Reopening

Distil PLC said on Wednesday that fourth quarter revenue and volumes rose as the markets reopened after the pandemic-related restrictions and that it is well-positioned for the new financial year.

StanChart's Investors Expected to Closely Watch 1Q Revenue, Capital

0551 GMT - Standard Chartered's revenue and capital are set to be the two controversial areas in the bank's 1Q results, Jefferies says. Investors will want to gauge the effects of Covid-related restrictions on wealth revenue, whether the Asia-focused bank has been able to take advantage of the rise in interest rates, and to what extent volatility might have benefited market lines, Jefferies says. The U.S. bank expects StanChart to post a CET1 ratio of 13.2% in 1Q, below consensus of 13.5%, as well as a credit charge of 15 basis points.

Impact of Europe Russia Coal Ban Uncertain; Prices May Not Spike Again

0226 GMT - It's difficult to know with certainty how a European ban on Russian coal would impact markets, especially given Russia's exports have already been hurt by sanctions, Commonwealth Bank of Australia says. "Banking and finance sanctions have weighed on securing trade financing, disrupting shipments of coal out of Russia," CBA says. Analysts more broadly have raised concerns other countries won't be able to plug a shortfall in Europe created by any ban. But CBA's view is that coal prices won't return to recent peaks even if Europe formalizes such restrictions, "because the recent peak in coal prices were likely pricing in a more severe reduction in Russian coal exports a few weeks ago."

