London Shares to Fall After Downbeat Asia, US Trading

FTSE 100 Tipped to Fall After Downbeat Asia, US Trading

The FTSE 100 is expected to open 110 points lower at 7359, according to CMC Markets, after downbeat trading in Asia and on Wall Street. Mainland Chinese, Hong Kong and Japanese stocks are in the red and the Dow closed 0.4% lower Wednesday. "The late sell-off in the U.S. is expected to see European markets open sharply lower, as Asia markets slid back, as we look ahead to this afternoon's U.S. 3Q GDP numbers and weekly jobless claims," CMC analyst Michael Hewson says.

Companies News:

M&G to Acquire ResponsAbility Investments

M&G PLC said Thursday that it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in responsAbility Investments AG for an undisclosed amount.

---

Hammerson Raises 2021 Guidance After Improved Performance

Hammerson PLC said Thursday that it has increased its 2021 adjusted earnings guidance after an improved performance.

---

EasyJet 1Q 2022 Headline Pretax Loss Narrowed; Omicron Affecting Bookings in the Short Term

easyJet PLC said Thursday that its headline pretax loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 narrowed, and that the Omicron Covid-19 variant is affecting bookings in the short term.

---

3i Group Nine-Month Total Return Was 32.6%; Net Asset Value Rose

3i Group PLC on Thursday reported a 32.6% total return for the first nine months of the fiscal year as it benefited from a good performance across its investment portfolios.

---

Whitbread Appoints Hemant Patel as New CFO

Whitbread PLC said Thursday that Hemant Patel has been appointed as its new chief financial officer, succeeding Nicholas Cadbury.

---

Intermediate Capital 3Q Third-Party Assets Under Management Rose

Intermediate Capital Group PLC said Thursday that third-party assets under management rose during the third quarter and that momentum across its platform underpins the positive outlook.

---

Diageo 1H Net Profit Rose on Higher Sales

Diageo PLC said Thursday that net profit rose in the first half of fiscal 2022, boosted by better-than-expected sales volume despite unfavorable foreign exchange.

---

St. James's Place 4Q Net Inflows Rose on Year

St. James's Place PLC said Thursday that net inflows increased in the fourth quarter of 2021, and that it closed the period with record funds under management.

Market Talk:

Russia Uncertainty Adds to Oil Volatility, Worrying Stock Markets

Uncertainty over Russia, one of the world's leading oil and natural gas exporters, is casting a pall over stock prices in Asia, says John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management in Tokyo. One reason is the effect on inflation if conflict in the Ukraine leads to supply disruptions and higher energy prices. The Federal Reserve won't be comfortable about inflation until oil prices go down and so may be pressured to raise rates faster, says Mr. Vail. The outlook for stock markets, oil prices and Fed rates "is quite dependent on what Russia decides to do and how the world responds with sanctions on oil and financial aspects," he says.

