Latest News
London Shares to Open Flat After Mixed Asia Trading

06/28/2021 | 02:58am EDT
FTSE 100 Set to Open Flat After Mixed Asia Trading

The FTSE 100 is expected to open unchanged at 7,136 after mixed overnight trading in Asia. Stocks in mainland China are higher, though markets in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea fall modestly. The Dow closed higher Friday. "As we head towards the end of the month and the end of the quarter, it's notable that so far in 2021, equity markets look set to complete five successive months of gains, since the modest losses seen in January, with markets here in Europe set for a quiet start this morning," Michael Hewson at CMC Markets says. 

 
Africa Opportunity Fund 2020 Net Loss Narrowed, Income Fell

Africa Opportunity Fund Ltd. said Monday that its 2020 net loss narrowed despite a fall in income and net asset value that it attributed to the pandemic's effect on the continent.

Burberry CEO to Step Down at End of 2021

Burberry Group PLC said Monday that Chief Executive Officer Marco Gobbetti has informed the board that he intends to step down from the role and leave the company at the end of the year.

JD Sports Fashion Agrees to Acquire Deporvillage for Up to EUR140.4 Mln

JD Sports Fashion PLC said Monday that it has entered a conditional agreement to acquire 80% of the issued shares of Deporvillage SL for up to 140.4 million euros ($167.6 million).

John Wood to Pay $177 Mln in Fines, Penalties Over Legacy Business

John Wood Group PLC said on Monday that it has reached an agreement with several international agencies over bribery and corruption investigations, and that it will pay $177 million in fines and other penalties over the next three years.

NatWest to Sell Majority of Commercial Lending to AIB

NatWest Group PLC said Monday that it has signed a binding memorandum with Ulster Bank in the Republic of Ireland to sell the majority of its commercial lending to Allied Irish Banks PLC as the bank proceeds further with its withdrawal from the country.

Glencore Agrees to Acquire JV Partners' Stakes in Coal Mine for $588 Mln

Glencore PLC said Monday that it has entered an agreement to acquire its joint venture partners' stakes in the Cerrejon coal mine in Colombia, for an aggregate purchase consideration of $588 million.

Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires; +44-20-7842-931

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-21 0257ET

03:10aAustralia shares end flat as Sydney lockdown disrupts travel
03:09aChina to buy pork for state reserves to support prices
03:08aQatar Petroleum hires banks for four-tranche jumbo bond sale
03:07aTENCENT  : Philippines' Voyager raises $167 million from KKR, Tencent
03:04aSouth Korea upgrades 2021 growth outlook to 11-year-high, plans to create new jobs
03:03aChina administered total of 1.186 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of June 27
03:03aChina administered total of 1.186 bln doses of covid-19 vaccines as of june 27 - health authority
03:01aUK's JD Sports to buy 80% stake in Spanish online retailer Deporvillage for $167 million
03:00aS.korea to use upcoming supplementary budget to create more than 150,000 jobs - finance ministry
03:00aS.korea finance ministry sharply upgrades 2021 growth to 11-year high of 4.2% from previous forecast of 3.2%
