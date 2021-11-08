London Shares to Open Slightly Lower

FTSE 100 Seen Opening Slightly Lower

The FTSE 100 is seen starting the week slightly lower with spreadbetting firm IG expecting the London index to open down 4 points. "This week's main focus will still be on the risks that rising prices may do to the recovery as we head into year end with the latest U.S. producer price index and consumer price index numbers for October set to show further increases, on Tuesday and Wednesday," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson says. Meanwhile, the release of October's Chinese trade data on Sunday gave a mixed insight into the world's second largest economy, with exports boosted by global supply-chain disruptions while imports slowed due to various power cuts and shutdowns of China's heavy industries, he says.

Investec Raises 1H Earnings Per Share Guidance

Investec PLC said Monday that it has raised its guidance for earnings per share for the first half of fiscal 2022.

BAE Systems Says Opportunities Pipeline Strong, Backs 2021 Guidance

BAE Systems PLC said on Monday that its opportunities pipeline was strong and backed its guidance for the year.

Go-Ahead's Regional Bus Division Recovery Uncertain, Could Affect FY 2022 Performance

U.K. transportation company Go-Ahead Group PLC said Monday that there remains some uncertainty over the speed and extent of the recovery of its regional bus division and that this could affect its full-year performance.

Sirius Real Estate to Buy BizSpace for GBP245 Mln, Raises Funds in Share Placing

Sirius Real Estate Ltd. said Monday that it will acquire Helix Investments Ltd., the holding company of the BizSpace business for 245 million pounds ($330.7 million), and will place shares to raise funds.

DX (Group) Swung to FY 2021 Pretax Profit, Boosted by Freight Unit

DX (Group) PLC on Monday reported a swing to pretax profit for fiscal 2021, boosted by the performance of its freight division.

BHP May Use Coal Stake Sale Profits for Special Dividend

With BHP generating strong cash flow and its balance sheet "arguably too conservative," it is likely to give shareholders the profits from its BMC stake sale via a special dividend, RBC Capital Markets says. The up to $1.35 billion deal with Stanmore includes a $1.1 billion cash payment on completion. The deal reflects BHP's "orderly (and lengthy) exit from coal," which RBC reckons will include a previously flagged sale of the Australian thermal-coal operations, despite BHP saying all options for that asset--including retaining it--remain on the table. The miner will keep and likely manage down its circa $14 billion BMA metallurgical coal business and advocate for high-quality steelmaking coal, versus low-quality metallurgical coal or thermal coal, RBC says.

