London Shares to Post Partial Rebound Despite Uncertainty

London Stocks Seen Opening Higher

0648 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open up 39.2 points, according to IG, having closed on Monday at 7216.58 in a modest recovery after steep falls that took the index to its lowest in nearly two months. "Equities in Asia opened on a weak foot but are mostly recovering and futures point to a positive opening for European equities, although not enough to offset yesterday's losses," UniCredit analysts say in a note. Concerns that high inflation could push economies into recession, alongside the continuing war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China will continue to weigh on sentiment. German ZEW data will be watched at 0900 GMT. Centrica will be focus after a trading update. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Centrica Sees 2022 Earnings at Top End of Analyst Views

Centrica PLC said Tuesday that it expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share to be around the top end of the analyst expectations range fo67llowing a strong first four months of the year.

---

Hardide 1H Pretax Loss Narrowed, Chairman to Resign

Hardide PLC reported on Tuesday a significantly narrowed pretax loss for the first half of fiscal 2022 and said its nonexecutive Chairman Robert Goddard is resigning from his position.

---

NWF Group Expects FY 2022 Significantly Above Views After Strong 4Q

NWF Group PLC said Tuesday that it expects results for fiscal 2022 to be significantly above the board's previously upgraded expectations, as the fourth quarter to date has been materially stronger than anticipated.

---

Ferrexpo to Pay Lower 2021 Final Dividend

Ferrexpo PLC said Tuesday that it will pay a reduced final dividend in respect of 2021.

---

CEPS Swung to 2021 Pretax Profit on Business Normalization

CEPS PLC on Tuesday reported a swing to pretax profit in 2021 as Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

---

Mosman Oil & Gas Raises GBP1.1 Mln to Drill First Well in Texas

Mosman Oil & Gas Ltd. said Tuesday that it has raised 1.1 million pounds ($1.4 million) via a share issue to drill its first re-development well at the Challenger project in Texas.

---

WH Ireland Launches New Debt Capital Markets Business

W.H. Ireland Group PLC said Tuesday that it is establishing a new debt capital markets business to complement its existing equity capital markets and private growth capital businesses.

---

Spectris to Buy Dytran Instruments for $82 Mln

Spectris PLC said Tuesday that it has agreed to buy California-based Dytran Instruments Inc. for $82 million.

---

Tanfield US Proceedings in Snorkel Case Delayed to 2023

Tanfield Group PLC said Tuesday that continuing U.S. proceedings regarding its joint venture with Xtreme Manufacturing LLC have been delayed until 2023, and the venture continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

---

DSW Capital Expects FY 2022 Revenue, Adj. Pretax Profit to Beat Market Views

DSW Capital PLC said Tuesday that revenue and adjusted pretax profit are expected to beat market expectations for fiscal 2022 as a whole.

---

Supreme Notes the Sale of McColl's Retail Group to Morrisons

Supreme PLC said Tuesday that it is aware of the sale of McColl's Retail Group PLC to Alliance Property Holdings, part of the Morrisons Group.

---

Treatt Sees FY 2022 Pretax Profit in Line With Market Views

Treatt PLC said Tuesday that it expects pretax profit for fiscal 2022 to be in line with market expectations backed on a robust order book.

---

Coats Group Exits Brazil and Argentina

Coats Group PLC said Monday that it has agreed to sell its Brazil and Argentina business to Reelpar SA for an undisclosed amount, which it expects to have a positive effect on its margins.

---

Gresham Technologies Says Year-To-Date Performance Is Positive; Confident About Outlook

Gresham Technologies PLC said Tuesday that its performance has been positive in the year to date, backed by a number of encouraging Clareti orders from both existing and new clients, and that the board is confident about delivering organic growth in line with plans.

